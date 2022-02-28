CBD is the first bank in Dubai to offer facilities exclusive for creative talents

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) signed a partnership agreement with Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) to enable owners of creative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to benefit from the bank’s smart banking solutions and meet their financing needs and grow their businesses, making CBD the first bank in Dubai to offer facilities and benefits that are exclusive to the creative community and talents. This aligns with Dubai Culture’s strategy to support creative talents and industries to strengthen the creative economy in the emirate and cement UAE’s position as the global capital of the creative economy.

Under the agreement with CBD, creative SME owners in the emirate will quickly and easily be able to open business accounts without needing to maintain any minimum balance. The business account provide users with a free debit card, unique digital cash management products and services, dedicated relationship managers, financing services, quick and easy business loans with a special 50% discount on loan transaction fees, and a range of innovative asset-backed lending solutions. In addition, customers can get a free cheque book and enjoy preferential rates on local and international transfers and foreign currencies. Registered creative SME members with Dubai Culture can also apply for a free business credit card for life from the bank, with a credit limit of up to AED 250,000, with free online banking services and other real-time transaction features.

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, affirmed that the Authority is constantly working to consolidate its strategic public-private partnerships in the emirate by supporting the creative community and providing facilities to owners of emerging and innovative creative projects. She added: “This agreement comes within the framework of the Authority’s strategic roadmap that aims to cement Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. It is also in line with the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy that aims to make the emirate a preferred destination for creatives from all over the world by providing the appropriate climate for the growth and prosperity of their businesses via packages of advanced creative incentives and incubators that keep pace with rapid technological developments and harness them to enrich the creative sector as well as enhance the creative sector’s ability to compete in the local, regional and global markets.”

Amit Malhotra, General Manager, Personal Banking Group at CBD, said: “We are proud to partner with Dubai Culture to help creative SME owners get the financial support they require to accelerate the growth of their businesses, ensuring the development and prosperity of the emirate's creative sector. Through this partnership, we are delighted to offer creative entrepreneurs registered with Dubai Culture, a seamless and instant banking experience, complemented with tailored solutions including exclusive financing facilities, to fulfill their business requirements. We are confident that this agreement will help in encouraging creative talent and boosting the emirate’s creative economy.”

CBD will offer creative entrepreneurs exclusive financing facilities, including unsecured loans of up to AED 2 million, with flexible repayment options of up to 48 months, low-interest rates, and fast approvals granted within 48 hours of the application’s submission. The benefits also include quick business loans for retailers and online trading and service sector businesses against their point of sale machines (POS) proceeds with finance amounts up to AED 1 million. The loan payments can be easily repaid through monthly instalments of sales proceeds collected from the points of sale.

To learn more on how you can avail these benefits, please visit Dubai Culture’s website for more details.

About Dubai Arts & Culture Authority

On 8th March 2008, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched Dubai Culture & Arts Authority to be the custodian of Dubai’s cultural and creative sector and help define it at the local and global levels, enabling and developing these sectors to consolidate the emirate’s position as an active global centre for creativity.

Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, the Authority is committed to enriching Dubai’s cultural scene based on the UAE’s heritage, and is building bridges of constructive dialogue between various cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The Authority is committed to preserving and celebrating Dubai’s history and highlighting its contemporary cultural and creative fabric through practicing its role as a cultural and creative sector Regulator, Planner, Enabler and Operator through a series of mega cultural initiatives, events and projects, and the various cultural and heritage assets under its remit, including the management of 6 historical destinations, 6 museums, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children and 9 Dubai Public Libraries.

Dubai Culture is developing regulatory frameworks for Dubai’s cultural and creative sectors based on the priorities of its strategic roadmap 2020 – 2025 and the enablers that seek to support talents and stimulate active participation from society members. The aim is to create an ecosystem that stimulates creative industries and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global cultural destination, and its cultural responsibility of safeguarding Dubai’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

About Commercial Bank of Dubai:

Commercial Bank of Dubai was established in 1969 and is registered as a Public Shareholding Company (PSC). The Bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is mostly owned by UAE Nationals, including 20% by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). Over the years, Commercial Bank of Dubai has built itself into a progressive and modern Banking institution, endowed with a strong financial structure and strong management, as well as a loyal and ever increasing customer and correspondent base. Today CBD is one of the leading banks in the United Arab Emirates and offers its customers a full range of retail and commercial banking products and services.

