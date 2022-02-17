Dubai, UAE: Sign Works, a widely recognized manufacturer specializing in Visual Merchandising Production, Millwork and Signage, is now renewing its energy through solar energy at its 145,000 sqft state-of-the-art purpose-built facility in Dubai Production City. This project has been powered by TotalEnergies, a regional leader in the Middle East and Africa, in the development of solar solutions for commercial and industrial businesses.

Originating from New York, with over 40+ years of international experience, Sign Works has maintained its deeply rooted beliefs in quality, speed and reliability for luxury retail and hospitality groups. The facility incorporates more than 20 departments all under one roof which is allowing Sign Works to be a true one-stop shop.

Sign Works, one of the leading manufacturers in the GCC, is the first in its industry to take a large step towards sustainability by reducing its carbon footprint through renewable energy. TotalEnergies installed a total of 1264 solar PV panels on Sign Works Dubai facility, which roughly equals to the surface area of 9 tennis courts.

The 613 kilowatts-peak (kWp) solar PV rooftop installation will generate over 1,000 megawatts-hour (MWh) of renewable energy annually and cover up to 100% of the facility energy needs in winter months and up to 70% in summer months. Allowing an estimated reduction of over 400 tons of CO2 per year for Sign Works, which is equivalent of planting approximately 11,000 trees.

Kumail Khalfan, CEO of Sign Works said, “the installation of these solar panels, in partnership with TotalEnergies, is one of the many ways we have planned to eliminate our carbon footprint. We are committed and are constantly working towards building a truly sustainable business."

In line with its sustainability strategy since 2017, Sign Works uses the latest machinery, printers, and technologies to conserve energy and water, recycles all its raw materials wherever possible, and now has significantly reduced its carbon footprint with the installation of solar panels. Sign Works chose TotalEnergies as its trusted partner to power its manufacturing operation with renewable energy.

“As TotalEnergies, we are proud to work with companies committed to sustainable development such as Sign Works and happy to contribute to their carbon footprint reduction. We hope this will encourage other companies in the Middle East and Africa to move towards renewable energy,” said Hamady Sy, Managing Director, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East and Africa.

