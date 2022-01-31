PHOTO
SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker and investment bank (licensed as a conventional wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain “CBB”, announced today that the Bahrain Liquidity Fund (BLF), now in its sixth year, has continued to make a major impact on the average daily traded volume (ADTV) of the Bahrain Bourse. The Bahrain Bourse ADTV has reached BD 800,000 (USD 2.1 million) in 2021.
Commenting on of the objective of the Fund, Fadhel Makhlooq, SICO’s Chief Capital Markets Officer, said, “The Fund had a positive impact on the BHB despite its reduced size, resulting from paying back in cash a total of 20% of the fund’s size to its shareholders over the past six years.”
BLF transactions in 2021 represented 34% of the total ADTV on the Bourse compared to the 30% recorded in 2020. The increase in the participation rate over the previous year is a clear manifestation of the Fund’s role as a liquidity enhancer during liquidity downturn. In terms of returns, the BLF has generated a return of 11.4%, the highest return since the inception of the Fund. This return includes cash paid back to the Fund’s unitholders.
“We are extremely proud of these results that are a reflection of SICO’s capabilities as a market maker,” said Makhlooq. “Since its launch in 2016, the BLF has had a huge impact on investor sentiment, market volumes, valuations, and performance,” he added.
About BLF
BLF was initiated and co-seeded by SICO and a group of prominent Bahrain-based financial institutions: BBK, Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, Osool, and NBB. The Fund seeks to enhance liquidity on the Bahrain Bourse by reducing Bid Ask spreads and enhancing market depth. The Fund also seeks to create absolute returns to investors around the level of market returns.
SICO continues to maintain its position as the leading market maker on the Bahrain Bourse. In 2018 the Bank was also awarded new licences to act as market maker on both UAE exchanges, the DFM, and ADX.
About SICO
SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with USD 4 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees three wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Financial Brokerage, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS), and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 100 exceptional employees.
