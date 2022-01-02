The new park will be called “KOTA Skatepark” and will feature different ramps for all levels and a pump track special for kids

Sharjah : The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) announces the development of Sharjah’s newest pro skatepark attraction which will be part of its much anticipated and upcoming beach destination, Al Hira Beach.

Scheduled for completion in Q1 of 2022, along with the opening of Al Hira Beach, the new attraction comes as part of a partnership between Shurooq and Dakota Schuetz, also known as “Kota”, 4-time world scooter rider champion, who - for the first time in the UAE - will be bringing his professional and inspiring design concept of the perfect pro skatepark that is accessible for all types of skaters, extreme-sports enthusiasts and children of all ages.

Officially named as “KOTA Skatepark”, the attraction will feature different ramps for all levels and different roller sports which include skateboarding, roller skating, scootering and bicycle motocross (BMX). The skatepark will also feature a special pump track around the outside of the skatepark as a dedicated section for kids under complete safety regulations and measures.

Commenting on the announcement, Khalid Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Operations at Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said: “With the new KOTA Skatepark attraction under development, Al Hira Beach is set to become one of the most popular beach destinations in the UAE for visitors and tourists, offering a complete new set of unique beach tourism experiences that contribute to reinforcing Sharjah as a focal destination for investments in the region.”

He added: “The new partnership translates our mission and vision to create strategic joint-ventures with global experts to introduce creative and unique services and experiences to visitors and tourists of all ages across all our destinations, especially in light of the recent extension of the weekend in Sharjah, which will play a key role in growing the demand for unique tourism and entertainment experiences across the emirate.”

On his part, Dakota Schuetz said: “I am truly excited to collaborate with Shurooq on the KOTA Skatepark project in Al Hira Beach in Sharjah which will allow people to be active and have fun in a safe environment.”

He added: “We look forward to welcoming visitors and all riders in the UAE to experience the unique design of the skatepark, in addition to the pump track around the outside of the new park, which will be made for kids to race around and have an enjoyable experience.”

Spearheaded by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Al Hira Beach translates Sharjah’s position as one of the most family-friendly tourism destinations, as well as one of the most environmentally-friendly.

The AED87 million (US$23.6 million) beach destination project will include children’s playgrounds, restaurants, cafes, and aims to encourage social interaction and offer parents and children safe and world-class amenities to enhance their wellbeing. Al Hira Beach will also boost the hospitality and retail sectors and support the diversification of Sharjah’s economy.

About the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq):

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is currently leading a diversified portfolio of infrastructure projects, with a total value of more than AED 12 billion (USD 3 billion) and covering a total land space of more than 12 million sqm across Sharjah’s western, central and eastern regions.

Shurooq’s portfolio of projects reflects its mission to enhance long-term investment prospects offered by Sharjah to businesses, SMEs and startups across a wide range of sectors. Furthering this goal, the authority has been driving Sharjah’s Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) through joint ventures with key local and global brands.

Through each of its focus sectors, Shurooq takes the responsibility of driving investments and creating new partnerships that effectively boost Sharjah’s economy and FDI growth, working closely in partnership with numerous state and federal entities contributing Sharjah and UAE’s economic standing and development.

