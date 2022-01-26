Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Marriott International for two new hospitality projects set in Sharjah’s scenic East Coast. The agreement, signed by Shurooq’s Sharjah Collection & Hotels Management, marks the debut of Marriott’s Autograph Collection in Sharjah.

Two of Shurooq’s new hospitality projects in Kalba and Khorfakkan under Sharjah Collection & Hotels Management will operate under the Autograph Collection brand.

The announcement was made today (Wednesday) during an official signing ceremony held at the House of Wisdom, Sharjah. H.E. Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, and Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East for Marriott International signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from Shurooq and Marriott International.

Talking about the new partnership, H.E. Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, said, “The new franchise agreement ties in with Shurooq’s vision to foster strategic global partnerships with reputed bespoke brands to add value to the world-class personalised service and care offered throughout Shurooq’s destinations. Joining the exclusive fold of Marriott’s Autograph Collection brings us closer to our long-term goal of empowering Sharjah’s diversified economy and cementing its position as a magnet for global brands.”

Al Sarkal added: “The proposed hospitality projects in Kalba and Khorfakkan, strategically located in two of the most picturesque and dynamic cities in the Eastern region, will cater to the ever-growing demand for tourism and leisure experiences and seeks to bolster the emirate’s touristic appeal. The new agreement builds on our ever-expanding portfolio of developments in the East Coast and will further enhance investment opportunities across a variety of sectors to drive its future growth and urban development.”

“We are excited to work with Shurooq to bring our Autograph Collection brand to Sharjah,” said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East, Marriott International. “We look forward to building on this relationship and supporting the overall growth of the tourism sector in Sharjah.”

Saahil Lalit, Vice President – Development, Middle East, Marriott International added, “The Autograph Collection features curated properties that celebrate individuality and we look forward to introducing properties that offer distinct perspectives on design and hospitality to the emerging and beautiful areas of Kalba and Khorfakkan.”

Proposed hospitality developments

Khorfakkan Hotel will be developed on a land area of approximately 38,000 sqm opposite the Khorfakkan Port, to cater to the needs of families and adventurers. The project will feature 75 deluxe units, UAE’s first waterpark in the East Coast, a yacht club, residences, and retail options including restaurants, spa, gym facilities, etc. The proposed rooms include 62 single rooms, 5 double rooms, and 8 suites.

The other five-star development, Kalba Hotel, will be spread across a land area of approximately 60,000 sqm in Kalba on Sharjah’s eastern coast, adjacent to the Kalba waterfront project and opposite the Kalba flag square. This project is close to some of the region’s most renowned diving locations and will feature 80 units, two restaurants, a gym, spa, swimming pool, and meeting halls. The proposed rooms include 64 single rooms, 10 double rooms, 5 three-bedroom options and 1 four-bedroom.

Autograph Collection Hotels currently operates 237 hotels globally. Each hotel under the collection is a product of passion and a personal realisation of its individual founder’s vision, making each hotel singular and special. Hand-selected for their inherent craft, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint.

About the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq):

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is currently leading a diversified portfolio of infrastructure projects, with a total value of more than AED 12 billion (USD 3.2 billion) and covering a total land space of more than 12 million sqm across Sharjah’s western, central and eastern regions.

Shurooq’s portfolio of projects reflects its mission to enhance long-term investment prospects offered by Sharjah to businesses, SMEs and startups across a wide range of sectors. Furthering this goal, the authority has been driving Sharjah’s Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) through joint ventures with key local and global brands.

Through each of its focus sectors, Shurooq takes the responsibility of driving investments and creating new partnerships that effectively boost Sharjah’s economy and FDI growth, working closely in partnership with numerous state and federal entities contributing Sharjah and UAE’s economic standing and development.

About Autograph Collection Hotels:

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its 200+ independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 30 countries and territories.

For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com , and explore its social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse.

