Sharjah: HE Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and the entity’s officials recently received a delegation led by HE Obaid Saeed Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, along with members of Sharjah Municipal Council, at Shurooq’s headquarters.

The meeting explored opportunities for collaboration to improve the quality of life of residents in Sharjah, stimulate the emirate’s various sectors and enhance its competitiveness, support business communities across all verticals, and develop the city’s infrastructure.

HE Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq said: “Sharjah City Municipality plays a vital role in implementing infrastructure projects and enhancing the quality of services provided to residents in Sharjah. These efforts have cemented the emirate’s position as an ideal destination for work, investment and living by all nationalities. This reaffirms the importance of strategic collaboration between all related government entities to build an integrated ecosystem that drives the emirate’s growth in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

“Shurooq and Sharjah City Municipality have always worked together to achieve the shared vision of sustaining Sharjah’s achievements and supporting its efforts to cater to the needs of all society members,” added Al Sarkal.

HE Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality (SCM), said that Sharjah has become a role model for modern and civilized cities, thanks to the visions, directions and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council. Sharjah has also become an attractive destination and investment hub as it provides multiple investment facilities, enhanced infrastructure, and high-quality digital services for customers to save their time and efforts.

He pointed out that the SCM is keen to achieve the happiness of residents and visitors and strengthen the status of Sharjah as an ideal destination for living.

Al Tunaiji added: "The SCM is keen to build bridges of cooperation with all government departments in the emirate and to work within a joint work system that enhances the process of development and growth. It is keen on joining efforts to achieve the visions, aspirations and goals of the emirate and support its distinguished development projects."

He praised the cooperation and coordination between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and the SCM to implement various projects that meet the needs and aspirations of Sharjah residents and visitors. This cooperation reflects the importance of enhancing tourism, investment, and residential attraction in the Emirate of Sharjah.

About the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq):

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is currently leading a diversified portfolio of infrastructure projects, with a total value of more than AED 12 billion (USD 3.2 billion) and covering a total land space of more than 12 million sqm across Sharjah’s western, central and eastern regions.

Shurooq’s portfolio of projects reflects its mission to enhance long-term investment prospects offered by Sharjah to businesses, SMEs and startups across a wide range of sectors. Furthering this goal, the authority has been driving Sharjah’s Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) through joint ventures with key local and global brands.

Through each of its focus sectors, Shurooq takes the responsibility of driving investments and creating new partnerships that effectively boost Sharjah’s economy and FDI growth, working closely in partnership with numerous state and federal entities contributing Sharjah and UAE’s economic standing and development.

