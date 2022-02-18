PHOTO
Sharjah: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is showcasing the work of nine leading companies engaged in delivering technological and innovative solutions across several vital sectors as part of its participation in the 2022 edition of UAE Innovates in Sharjah.
In line with its mission to strengthen and diversify the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah and the UAE, and highlight the importance of value creation through innovation, Sheraa is presenting opportunities in key vibrant sectors such as education, audio-visual multimedia, fintech, healthcare, travel and tourism, and 3D printing, to founders and aspiring entrepreneurs in the region. Sheraa is also turning the spotlight on the role of innovation in creating paradigm shifts in the future of employment, and in fostering the development of skillsets and service sectors.
Through its participation, Sheraa is focusing on the work of Immersive and Key2Enable, two educational solutions providers; technology company Datafirst; fintech company Foloosi; Azure, a 3D printing company; The Wall5, an audio-visual multimedia company; Mughamer, a travel and tourism company; Carers, a healthcare service provider; and Outrealxr, a virtual reality platform for online events.
Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, said: “Innovation is an essential driver of growth and productivity and paves the way for long-term improvements in efficiency and competitiveness. At Sheraa, we are delighted to participate in the 2022 edition of UAE Innovates in Sharjah, a national event that inspires critical and creative thinking and accelerates the pace of innovation and excellence.”
“This year, Sheraa has focused on nine vital sectors where innovation is providing entrepreneurs the opportunity to drive tangible change in the future of the labour market and service sectors. By fostering a culture of experimentation and cultivating the pipeline of future changemakers, Sheraa aims to make significant contributions in the inclusive development process in Sharjah,” added Al Midfa.
UAE Innovates in Sharjah aligns with the nation’s efforts to stimulate and nurture a culture of innovation and creativity.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.