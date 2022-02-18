Sharjah: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is showcasing the work of nine leading companies engaged in delivering technological and innovative solutions across several vital sectors as part of its participation in the 2022 edition of UAE Innovates in Sharjah.

In line with its mission to strengthen and diversify the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah and the UAE, and highlight the importance of value creation through innovation, Sheraa is presenting opportunities in key vibrant sectors such as education, audio-visual multimedia, fintech, healthcare, travel and tourism, and 3D printing, to founders and aspiring entrepreneurs in the region. Sheraa is also turning the spotlight on the role of innovation in creating paradigm shifts in the future of employment, and in fostering the development of skillsets and service sectors.

Through its participation, Sheraa is focusing on the work of Immersive and Key2Enable, two educational solutions providers; technology company Datafirst; fintech company Foloosi; Azure, a 3D printing company; The Wall5, an audio-visual multimedia company; Mughamer, a travel and tourism company; Carers, a healthcare service provider; and Outrealxr, a virtual reality platform for online events.

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, said: “Innovation is an essential driver of growth and productivity and paves the way for long-term improvements in efficiency and competitiveness. At Sheraa, we are delighted to participate in the 2022 edition of UAE Innovates in Sharjah, a national event that inspires critical and creative thinking and accelerates the pace of innovation and excellence.”

“This year, Sheraa has focused on nine vital sectors where innovation is providing entrepreneurs the opportunity to drive tangible change in the future of the labour market and service sectors. By fostering a culture of experimentation and cultivating the pipeline of future changemakers, Sheraa aims to make significant contributions in the inclusive development process in Sharjah,” added Al Midfa.

UAE Innovates in Sharjah aligns with the nation’s efforts to stimulate and nurture a culture of innovation and creativity.

