UAE, Abu Dhabi : Based on this year’s theme, “UAE: Uniting Civilizations’ the Sheikh Zayed Festival has lined up a number of events and activities for its visitors ranging from entertainment and cultural activities and eye-opening shows, not to mention an array of competitions suitable for everyone, all under the title, “Journey through Civilizations”.

The Festival's list of events, which from its inception to the present day has seen considerable public attention from different parts of the UAE and the world, includes diverse world-class events and concerts including an elite selection of Arab and international artists on a weekly basis on the "Theatre of Civilizations" stage, as well as a number of rewarding competitions with amazing awards and prizes, in addition to the discounts offered by participating countries.

International Concerts and Events

These breathtaking events begin tomorrow, Friday, February 4th, with a live concert featuring Yemeni stars Omar Yassin and Hajar Noman at 8 p.m. on the “Theatre of Civilizations” stage. On Saturday, February 5th, Bollywood star Neeti Mohan will be entertaining her fans in the UAE at the Festival with her live concert that will start at 8 p.m. on the same stage.

Competitions, draws and valuable prizes

Visitors are invited to take part in the Best Dressed Competition, entitled “Loud & Proud”, in which contestants are invited to visit the Festival wearing their country's traditional dress, and take a photo at the special "Loud & Proud" booth next to the Emirates Fountain, for the opportunity to win valuable weekly prizes during February.

The Festival is also holding a competition under the name "The Festival Through Your Lens" on its social media platforms, where contestants are required to take pictures of Festival events and post them on his/her own social media accounts, tagging the Festival’s account for a chance to win AED 200 coupons and enjoy a full day at the Festival.

The festival will be also organizing a number of traditional competitions such as a “Karabi Challenge”, “Al Metaher – Wrestling”, “Shae”, “Ring Rolling”, “Meit” and “Ma'jil Al Yerba”.

The “Traditional Cooking Competition” that is organized by The Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation will continue its activities up to the last day of the Festival, in which women and men compete together by preparing traditional dishes using the old traditional methods. The cooked dishes will be judged based on certain criteria by a number of UAE seasoned cooks and chefs who will determine the quality of the dishes according to taste, smell, presentation and authenticity. The contest will include eight competition categories: "Jammi," "Mamroosa”, "Qores”, "Yaquet", "Bzaar”, “Agar”, "Thowaba", and “Khadid”. All participants should be citizens of the United Arab Emirates and over 21 years of age.

Several draws are also being held in numerous special heritage competitions that shed more light on the authentic culture and civilization of the UAE, including the “H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival” that offers visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival the chance to win a car in draws with many other amazing gifts. The next draw takes place on the 12th of February.

Together for a healthier lifestyle

To encourage visitors to adopt a healthier and active lifestyle, the Festival has joined the “Reach Campaign” in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Company, "Daman", and the fitness app, "STEPPI", which runs until February 25th.

The campaign aims to record 250 million steps and raise about AED 500,000 in donations while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle and supporting efforts to eliminate neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), namely river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, by raising awareness of their causes and ways to prevent them.

The campaign aligns with the goals of the Festival, which are consistent with those of the “'World's Coolest Winter” campaign, by promoting a more active lifestyle through a range of outdoor events and activities.

With a view to promoting knowledge of the importance of leading a healthier and more active lifestyle, a blood donation campaign is held every Saturday to consolidate community values in Emirati society by highlighting the importance of blood donation as a genuine humane action that is deeply instilled in Emirati society.

International Gastronomy Weeks

International gastronomy experiences await food lovers at the Sheikh Zayed Festival during February, with weekly food experiences from various cuisines, including Emirati, Arab, Moroccan, Turkish, Indian, Thai and Filipino dishes, in addition to delicious barbecue evenings and live cooking stations that suit everyone. This unique experience will kick off this week with “Indian International Food Week” from the 4th to 6th of February, offering the most famous Indian dishes.

Classic Cars Show

The Festival will be organizing an amazing Classic Cars Show for vintage enthusiasts on February 11th & 12th,.

Al Wathba Custom Show

The “Engine Battle” at Al Wathba Custom show will roar into action from February 3rd to 20th where contestants will compete on customizing their automobile engines and tweaking their horsepower.

Al Wathba Custom Show activities and competitions run until the end of February at the Sheikh Zayed Festival, offering car enthusiasts a range of adventures full of excitement and suspense. The show offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the best ways to modify and renew classic cars and four-wheel drive SUVs, as well as modifying modern vehicle engines.

The Festival itself runs until April 1st, with a wide range of cultural and entertaining activities and events across its pavilions and stages. From the "Zone of the 50th" to "The Memory of the Nation Pavilion" and the Miracle Garden and Glow Lights, in addition to the Agricultural Oasis, the Al Forsan Sports Resort and Funfair City. Visitors to the Festival will also enjoy the March of International Civilizations that includes participants from various participating countries at the Festival who will be roaming around the Festival squares and introducing visitors to their culture. And let’s not forget the spectacular fireworks shows that light up Al Wathba sky at 10 pm every Saturday.

Being one of the most attractive destinations in Abu Dhabi, the Festival aligns with the 'World's Coolest Winter' campaign which celebrates the most beautiful recreational, cultural, touristic and natural attractions in the UAE to attract visitors from all over the country and the world to enjoy the various outdoor activities during the cooler months.

