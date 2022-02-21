Sharjah: Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has concluded the 11th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival 2022, which ran from February 9-20. Organised under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, this year’s edition of the festival took place under the tagline ‘Echoes of the Future.’

For the past 12 nights, Sharjah Light Festival has illuminated key areas of Sharjah with dazzling displays highlighting the ancient Islamic heritage that characterises its major buildings and landmarks, while the artistic performances that formed part of its programme celebrated the emirate’s progress and presented stories of its fascinating past, its vibrant present, and its promising future.

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, affirmed that Sharjah Light Festival 2022 was a spectacular success, with the event enhancing Sharjah’s position on the global tourism map as a leading destination for international events. He stated that, as with each of its preceding editions, the 11th festival attracted thousands of visitors from around the world who followed its special shows and activities in the emirate’s various regions, with the event effectively contributing to boosting the emirate's tourism sector by highlighting the aesthetics and architectural splendor of its landmarks.

His Excellency noted that the Authority is keen to advance tourism in Sharjah, in line with the directives of the leadership represented by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, and his continuous support for the emirate’s tourism sector. H.E. Al Midfa said that the emirate continuously strives to provide the very best events and services that surpass the expectations of all categories of visitors, thereby enhancing the emirate's reputation as a global tourist destination and a place that can compete with other international tourist spots. His Excellency praised the considerable efforts made by all the partners, authorities, and stakeholders that he said were instrumental in the success of Shariah Light Festival 2022.

Over the course of this year’s Shariah Light Festival, lighting performances and displays dazzled visitors in several locations in Sharjah, including Al Majaz Waterfront, The Holy Qur’an Academy, Sharjah Mosque, Al Noor Mosque, Al Hamriya Municipality building, government buildings in Kalba and the building of the Directorate of Human Resources in Kalba, Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn, Al Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan and University City Hall, with the latter location hosting more than 30 small and medium enterprises from the F&B sector serving hot and cold refreshments at the Food Truck Zone.

At the close of the festival, the Authority honored its partners from the government and private sectors, as well as the work teams, volunteers and owners of enterprises that participated in the food truck areas of the festival, as well as awarded the winning entries in the festival’s competition for all media outlets, with categories including best press coverage and most beautiful image that expressed the spirit and aesthetics of the Sharjah Light Festival.

