Awards reflect the project’s commitment to build more eco-friendly communities with world-class amenities and state-of-the-art infrastructure with minimal carbon footprint

Dubai, UAE: Sharjah Sustainable City, a fully sustainable residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers, won two prestigious awards at the Gulf Real Estate Awards 2022.

In the category of 'Best Real Estate Project' and 'Sustainable Green Development,' Sharjah Sustainable City Won 'Gold', a recognition that reflects their unique economic strategy that offers sustainable living at no extra cost and a new standard for industry leaders.

The Gulf Real Estate Awards were established to recognise and celebrate outstanding results and achievements in the region’s real estate industry. Winners are selected through an independent and objective process by judges who are carefully selected for their extensive industry expertise. The awards are hosted by Awards International, a leading global premier awards event organisation, and certified Gold by the Independent Awards Standards Council.

Sharjah Sustainable City, a strategic partnership between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developers (a regional leader in developing environmentally sustainable real estate projects), is the first urban mixed-use project in Sharjah, meeting the highest standards of green economy and environmental sustainability. The community features eco-friendly and energy-efficient villas, vertical farms, autonomous shuttles, as well as a school, a community mall and a sustainability experience center.

The awards reflect the commitment of Sharjah Sustainable City to deliver on the vision of the UAE leadership to promote the happiness of the nation’s residents and to build more eco-friendly communities with world-class amenities and state-of-the-art infrastructure with minimal carbon footprint.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022