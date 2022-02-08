Sharjah – Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced participation in the sixth edition of Xposure International Photography Festival, organised by Sharjah Government Media Bureau from February 9-15, 2022, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

With the most prominent international photographers among its regular attendees, the Festival covers everything related to the art of photography and hosts discussion panels and workshops to raise important topics.

Shams joins the event with eight photography workshops that explore everything from monochrome to runway photography, and from product to night photography.

“Xposure International Photography Festival is growing in importance and popularity every year,” noted His Excellency Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams. “It sheds light on one of the most essential artistic and creative skills – photography. The Festival truly reflects the tremendous effort that Sharjah Government Media Bureau has put in to create this great opportunity for all photography lovers – amateurs and professionals alike – to hone and refine their skills and master the latest international imaging technologies.”

“We are taking part in this year’s festival out of deep confidence in its importance as a platform, and the fact that it resonates with our strategic goals to upskill human capital across the entirety of the national media ecosystem, in a bid to develop professional content centred around a set of key messages,” H.E. Al Midfa explained. “This, in turn, serves to upgrade the entire media sector, which is already pivoting rapidly towards digitisation.”

Shams is joining the Festival with a series of activities and events to be held at its booth, including a photography exhibition that sheds light on owners of companies registered in Sharjah Media City, bringing local and regional talent to the fore.

Furthermore, Shams is designating a space in its exhibition for Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, where People of Determination showcase photographs that they have taken during travels or from their everyday life – photos that reflect their identities, hopes, ambitions, and thoughts.

Shams will also be hosting Omnis Influencers, along with a group of popular social media personalities registered on the platform, and collaborating with them to host presentations and discussion panels throughout the exhibition.

The ‘Pick N’ Click’ photo contest is also on the agenda, where visitors to the Shams stand will be able to sharpen their photography skills and have the chance to win an instant camera. The competition aims to empower talented photographers and guide them to select better angles, colours, and space division.

The sixth edition of Xposure International Photography Festival is set to bring together more than 70 photographers from around the world, specialising in various disciplines. The event also includes 45 group or individual exhibitions showcasing 1,600 photos.

