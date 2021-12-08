Sharjah – Sharjah Media City (Shams) joined the World Conference on Creative Economy, hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Youth at the Dubai Exhibition Centre – Expo 2020 Dubai, to highlight the competitive advantages it offers companies and entrepreneurs looking to do business or launch startups across various sectors, primarily media.

Shams is taking part in the event – held on December 7-9, 2021, under the slogan ‘Inclusively Creative: Cultivating the Future’ – where it is showcasing the opportunities the free zone offers entrepreneurs looking to establish startups, as well as the great potential for promoting growth of SMEs in the creative economic sector.

The World Conference on Creative Economy is a platform for innovation and creativity that aims to share knowledge and ideas, and discuss challenges facing the creative economy, in addition to shedding light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and exploring new trends and solutions that will pave the way for a more creative and sustainable future.

H.E. Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said: “Shams is working to expand its partnerships and establish a strong presence in the growing business landscape of the UAE and the wider region. The creative industry is one of the most important sectors we aim to advance, and the World Conference on Creative Economy is an ideal platform to highlight our efforts in that regard and attract companies and individuals to join us on this inspiring journey.”

“In addition to offering support and facilities for businesses, we also aspire to be their partner in growth with our series of pioneering initiatives that enable entrepreneurs to grow their expertise and sharpen their skills,” H.E. added. “These initiatives support their innovative ideas and their contributions to advancing the media, cultural, and creative landscapes in the UAE and the region.”

Through its participation in the World Conference on Creative Economy, Shams is offering entrepreneurs competitive and exclusive bundles, including trade licenses and other benefits that drive their business towards greater growth and prosperity as well as giving them a taste of Shams’ take on creative economy with a couple of artist performances at its booth including stand-up comedy and musical performances to entertain the visitors.

About Sharjah Media City (Shams)

Sharjah Media City (Shams) was established in January 2017 by decree from His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, as a free zone within the Emirate of Sharjah with its own integrated infrastructure. Shams provides an attractive investment environment for major companies, small and medium enterprises, and startups in the emirate, offering a host of services and facilities that allow entrepreneurs to expand and develop their business. It also provides support for human resources in the media and creative industries.

Shams offers several options for launching a business. Benefits include 100% ownership for foreign investors and for all investment’s activities. Shams offers integrated business development solutions, a wide range of commercial activities, and total flexibility in switching commercial activity.

