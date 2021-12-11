Sharjah : The opening day of the Sharjah Events Festival witnessed an energetic contest of skill, speed and dexterity as eager young visitors raced against each other on stationary cycles to light up the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

In teams of six, children lined up to take their place on the cycles as a facilitator instructed them on the rules of the game. With their feet firm on the pedals, it was a supercharged experience as participants tested their muscle and pedal power against each other.

Lights on three pillars on each side of the entrance of the Amphitheatre rose and fell depending on the power generated by the young cyclists, as the audience cheered and encouraged the participants. As much as a fun exercise, the activity also taught participants simple concepts of energy and power.

Prizes go to the team that can light up the Amphitheatre the fastest!

