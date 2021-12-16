The IBA, Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (IBA CEIF) conducted one day Executive Learning course on Shari’ah Compliant Business Solutions for Corporate Customers.

The course provided the insights to the participants about the Islamic financial and banking solutions for businesses. The session also covered the basic parameters of Shari’ah framework and its modern-day application in Islamic banking and capital markets. The course progresses to cover the solutions for business related to Islamic financing modes for working capital financing and Sukuk as an ideal capital market instrument for large corporates and public sector enterprises.

Meezan Bank collaborated with IBA CEIF for this course and invited its corporate customers to attend the executive course on Islamic banking solutions.

Senior Finance Managers, CFOs, Director Finance, CEOs and other senior officials from leading corporate and business houses from Lahore participated in the course.

