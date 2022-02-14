Dubai, UAE: SHAREit Group, a global technology company is encouraging digital and financial inclusion in mass markets. The app achieves this through its localization efforts, analyzing the cultural background and language environment of a target market and adapting the app’s design, interaction, and functionality accordingly.

MENA region’s businesses have taken major steps in creating a robust digital infrastructure that fosters innovations and opens up new economic opportunities. Gartner predicts that IT spending in the MENA region is forecast to total $1.7bn in 2022, an increase of 2.6% from 2021.

Tapping into over 700 global advertisers and their existing user bases, SHAREit helps its clients with awareness campaigns, user acquisition, digital payment options, and seamless user monetization via extensive audience networks. It also invests in local teams and talents to meet clients’ demands.

Karam Malhotra, Partner and Global Vice-President at SHAREit Group said: “Mobile apps are reshaping the e-commerce industry and creating new opportunities thanks to expanding functionalities in an increasing digital world. With this industry traversing the path of mobile apps, e-commerce businesses should not take this development for granted. SHAREit curates campaigns to help brands reach out to an incremental and almost untapped audience”

As one of the most digital-friendly countries in the world, the UAE ranks top among other countries in terms of internet usage further boosted by the pandemic. In the period of 2020 to 2021, there was around a 2% increase in internet usage in the country[1]. Its love for digital is reflected in the large-scale adoption of digital technologies by its population. In 2021, the UAE population is almost 10 million, and a whopping 99% of the people are active internet users[2].

SHAREit, which started by developing a cross platform file sharing app, has evolved into an online and offline file sharing, content streaming, and gaming platform for smartphone users. It has tackled digital content limitations caused by external factors, making digital content easily accessible to everyone. The app unlocks the ability for mobiles to share different types of content without the need for an internet connection or mobile data consumption and is downloadable for free.

This organic foundation has strongly driven adoption. While SHAREit was launched as a simple file-sharing platform, it has become one of the fastest growing apps globally. To date, nearly 2.4 billion users have installed SHAREit Group’s diversified suite of applications.

