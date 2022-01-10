Dubai, UAE : As Growth Director, Natasha will join Serco Middle East’s Executive Leadership team and work to deliver an effective business growth strategy for each of the company’s key sectors; transport, citizen and government services, defence, healthcare and justice & immigration.

Natasha will work alongside the business development team and operation directors as well as lead Serco’s ExperienceLab, with particular focus on strategy execution, key account management, external communications and proactive stakeholder engagement.

Natasha joins the business from NATS services in Asia Pacific where she most recently held the title of Operations Director. A previous Serco employee, her Middle East experience spans over ten years.

Natasha commented: “I’m very excited to be joining the ever-growing and diverse team of Serco Middle East again and be part of the company’s business growth within the region. I look forward to bringing my 25 years of global and regional expertise to the table and not only provide the business with innovative growth strategies, but also provide our clients with solutions that add real value.”

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East added: “As the UAE market continues to recover and the major giga projects in Saudi Arabia progress, we have seen a real resurgence in our business activities. We expect significant growth in the region over the next five years and Natasha’s experience, energy and professionalism make her the right person to lead those efforts.

“The fact that she is a returning Serco colleague says a lot about our brand and I’m proud to welcome her back to the team.”

When asked about her key focus areas Natasha said, “It’s important to me that our clients understand how our wider capabilities can help them transform their services. The addition of ExperienceLab to Serco’s proposition offers the first end to end integrated research, design and delivery offering in the region and I am really excited to work with our clients as an end-to-end partner.”

About Serco

Serco is an international leading provider of public services, with an in-depth understanding of the region. We manage people, assets and data on behalf of our clients and partners, with a strong focus on service excellence enabled by ExperienceLab, our customer experience and service design agency. We leverage the latest technology and harness international expertise to deliver world-class public services to government and semi-government bodies and large private corporations.

Serco is also committed to supporting regional economies by working with and training local talent through nationalisation programmes. We actively seek opportunities to make a positive difference in the region and to help maximise ROI for businesses and governments and extend the life of their assets across five main sectors and four geographies including: Defence, Justice and Immigration, Transport, Health and Citizen Services, delivered in UK & Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

About ExperienceLab

ExperienceLab was launched in the Middle East by Serco, and as a public services company that manages people, assets, and data, ExperienceLab essentially acts as a wraparound of those three things to really focus on service excellence and the experience of the end user.

The addition of ExperienceLab to Serco’s proposition offers the first end to end integrated research, design and delivery offering in the region. Serco helps its clients to use the unique understanding of data and insights generated by ExperienceLab to design or evolve and adapt their services to cater to the end user and deliver world class experiences.

