Abu Dhabi : Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, is helping to fight childhood obesity through the wide range of services offered at its two Children’s Specialty Centers where youngsters learn to control and reduce their weight and improve their overall wellbeing.

The centers, at Al Mushrif Children's Specialty Center in Abu Dhabi and Al Towayya Al Ain, are the first and only DOH-accredited pediatric obesity management centers.

UAE National, Matar Al Aryani is among the youngsters receiving ongoing medical and nutritional advice and care at Al Mushrif Children's Specialty Center. The 13-year-old, who was enrolled from February to June this year, successfully lost 11 kilograms and reduced his Body Mass Index (BMI), a calculation of a person’s body fat based on their height and weight, from 32.11kg/m2 to 27.05 kg/m2.

As part of his treatment, Matar received comprehensive multidisciplinary care, including five pediatric obesity clinics, four physiotherapy visits and three dietician visits, as well as dental care and hygiene advice. The youngster is still under the center’s supervision, with staff aiming to bring his weight down further while supporting him in adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Lina Juny, Dietician at Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Center, said: “Childhood obesity is often a complex issue with roots in genetic and behavioral mechanisms. To tackle the problem, we must analyse the psychological issues that may be underlying the child’s eating habits and promote a healthier lifestyle. Any new dietary regimen should not be restrictive or difficult to implement, but rather adaptable to a child’s daily life. We are very proud of Matar’s progress and we will continue to work with him and his family to continue his journey to adopting a healthy lifestyle.”

Dr. Amal Al Jaberi, Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Center Manager and Specialist Pediatrician, said: “The multidisciplinary specialized pediatric services available at Al Mushrif Children’s Speciality Center provide a wide range of offerings such as endocrinology, cardiology, physiotherapy, nutrition, psychiatry, psychology and dental. This ensures that the child receives all the medical, physical, and nutritional healthcare they need under one roof and in a supportive environment.

“SEHA has established two fully equipped pediatric speciality centers in Al Mushrif and Al Towayya that place the child at the very focus of healthcare, with each center providing the full cycle of wellbeing and healthcare.”

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

