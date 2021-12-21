Abu Dhabi : Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA) – the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has introduced the Toxicology Unit, which will provide patients with comprehensive and integrated healthcare services.

Clinical toxicologists diagnose and manage cases of poisoning and disorders caused by toxins or chemicals that have a negative impact on people. This includes the management and follow-up care of patients with pesticide, hydrocarbon, chemical, plant poisoning, snakebite, scorpion bites, and insect stings.

Dr. Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer, SEHA, said: “Poisoning, which is a worldwide problem, poses a significant health problem. Our aim here is to open a center of excellence in toxicology that adopts an evidence-based approach, tailored to each patient’s needs. At SEHA, we pride ourselves on offering world-class healthcare – SKMC’s new toxicology center will guarantee we provide the very best care to those patients with suspected or confirmed poisoning or toxin/chemical-related conditions.”

Dr. Ashraf Mohamed Kamour, Chair of Medicine, SKMC, said: “Toxicology as a specialty is new to the country, and we are excited to be providing the community with this specialty right here at SKMC. The unit will function round-the-clock, helping reduce morbidity, improve care, and reduce the average length of stay and possibility of readmission. Recently, a patient was admitted to SKMC experiencing severe iron overdose. Thanks to SKMC’s Toxicology Unit, he was treated at SKMC and discharged after 48 hours with no complications.”

Another patient with severe poisoning was transported by ambulance to SKMC, with the team at the facility’s Emergency Department on standby to receive the patient and conduct the initial examination. With the support of SKMC’s Toxicology Unit, the patient was promptly treated, based on latest medical evidence, made a full recovery, and was recently discharged from hospital.

-Ends-

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 13 hospitals with 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 11,7162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients. SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 18,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021