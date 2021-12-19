Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has shared on World Diabetes Day, the heart-warming story of a patient with uncontrolled diabetes who made significant lifestyle changes to ensure that he had both his diabetes and dental health under control. Following this story, SEHA is sharing the message that the dental profession goes beyond just achieving good oral health and also has a profound impact on the lives of patients with diabetes too.

“The patient presented with progressive periodontitis, severe teeth mobility and missing teeth. He was provided with a removable complete denture prosthesis and an implantation had to be postponed since his diabetes could potentially hamper the wound-healing process. His unhealthy eating habits and lack of physical exercise were worsening his diabetes. The patient was unaware that diabetes could affect his teeth and bone quality. Upon encouragement, and since then, he has made several positive changes in his lifestyle. One year on, not only could we give him a fixed implant prosthesis, a better smile and chewing efficiency, but also motivation and encouragement to make healthier lifestyle choices resulting in a 5 kg drop in weight. It’s heartening to see that as dentists we are in a position to go beyond just providing someone with better dental care and instead be motivators towards aiding them to adopt a healthier lifestyle,” says Dr. Hiba Abu Al Nasar, Specialist Prosthodontist, Al Dhafra Dental Center - Ambulatory Healthcare Services

Diabetes, if not properly controlled can weaken white blood cells which are key in fending off oral bacterial infections[1]. Additionally, patients with uncontrolled diabetes consume multiple medications for underlying diseases such as hypertension, kidney and heart disease. These medications coupled with old age, as with this patient, can lead to dry mouth, a risk factor for caries and subsequent tooth loss. Uncontrolled diabetes, therefore, can cause multiple complications with teeth and can rob patients of their confidence. Working with dental health specialists can largely help patients with diabetes in smiling more confidently. However, this success story brings to light that the role of dentists in diabetic care is evolving.

“At SEHA our dentistry department offers patients a wide spectrum of specialty areas like endodontics, orthodontics, implantology, prosthodontics, implantology, and oral surgery to name a few. The breadth of our practice allows us to meet a wide range of patients which presents us with several opportunities to motivate and encourage our patients to work towards the bigger picture, one that transcends just oral health and extends into an overall healthy lifestyle”, says Dr Ahmed Yousef Al Hefny, Acting Health Center Manager –Al Dhafra Dental Center - Ambulatory Healthcare Services

On World Diabetes Day, which occurs on November 14th each year, Dr. Ahmed emphasized, “According to the World Health Organization, projections show that by 2045 some 700 million people will be living with diabetes across the globe. Tackling diabetes effectively requires a holistic approach, which is why it is so important for people with diabetes to adopt a healthier lifestyle, as well as effectively manage their condition.”

SEHA offers world-class dental care by offering their patients access to advanced treatments and techniques. SEHA is committed towards providing a breadth of dental services and care to its patients with diabetes and in motivating them along in their journey towards better health.

To find out more about how SEHA and its world-class dental care, you can book an appointment through 800 50.

-Ends-

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

[1] Cleveland Clinic, 2019: Oral Health Problems and Diabetes ( www.clevelandclinic.org )

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021