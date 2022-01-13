Abu Dhabi:

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announced updated operational hours for its COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centers across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. All of SEHA’s COVID-19 Drive-Through Centers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are now open seven days a week from 8 AM to 10 PM. The decision comes as part of SEHA’s commitment to provide its patients with the highest level of customer services and support for their PCR testing needs.

SEHA provides a wide range of COVID-19 drive-through service centers in Abu Dhabi cities such as Al Wathba, Al Bahia, Al Manhal, Al Shamkha, Al Madina, Rabdan, as well as in Al Ain’s Asharej, Al Hili, Al Sarouj and Al Aamerah.

For more information about the working hours of SEHA’s leading facilities, please call 800 50 or visit www.SEHA.ae

