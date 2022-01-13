PHOTO
Abu Dhabi:
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announced updated operational hours for its COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centers across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. All of SEHA’s COVID-19 Drive-Through Centers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are now open seven days a week from 8 AM to 10 PM. The decision comes as part of SEHA’s commitment to provide its patients with the highest level of customer services and support for their PCR testing needs.
SEHA provides a wide range of COVID-19 drive-through service centers in Abu Dhabi cities such as Al Wathba, Al Bahia, Al Manhal, Al Shamkha, Al Madina, Rabdan, as well as in Al Ain’s Asharej, Al Hili, Al Sarouj and Al Aamerah.
For more information about the working hours of SEHA’s leading facilities, please call 800 50 or visit www.SEHA.ae
About SEHA:
The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.
SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.
SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae
