Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has stressed the importance of exercise in boosting the body’s immunity and preventing mental, metabolic, muscle, and bone diseases, resulting in a longer and healthier life.

Dr. Bachar Omar Al Afandi, Head of the Division of Endocrinology at Tawam Hospital, one of SEHA’s facilities said, “Studies have established that exercise strengthens immunity. It has been proven that regular walking is an acceptable healthy alternative to high-intensity physical sports. Additionally, evidence supports that increasing the number of steps per day can gradually decrease the risk of various diseases.”

He added, “The studies given by the National Library of Medicine (NIH) recommend a daily step count of 7,000 to 10,000 for adults and 12,000 for youngsters. Research shows that increasing daily step count from 4,000 to 8,000 steps a day reduces mortality rate by 50%. According to Dr. Bachar, most people are satisfied with taking only 3,500 steps a day which is insufficient. This combined with lack of adherence to a healthy diet contributes towards obesity, heart disease, and cancer.”

Dr. Bachar Al Afandi further explained, “Walking is highly beneficial for the elderly. The doctors advise older people to avoid lethargy and recommend walking, at an average speed, for 30 minutes a day, five days a week. The daily step count for healthy senior residents in developed countries ranges from 1,600 to 5,800 steps, while the recommended daily range is between 3,000 to 10,000 steps. The studies confirmed that in people over 65 years, every 1,000 steps taken over 3,000 steps, reduces the likelihood of diabetes by 6-13%. Additionally, experts suggest that continuous brisk walking, or an average speed of about 100 steps per minute, is the healthiest practice.”

Dr. Bachar advises on following a healthy lifestyle and incorporating certain daily habits such as regular walking, taking the steps over using elevators, and moving during breaks among others to live a healthier and longer life.

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

