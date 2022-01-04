Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announced today transferring the services of the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Center at Al Ain Hospital, to the Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center at the Al Ain Convention Center, as of January 4, 2022.

“SEHA” said that all positive cases and contacts, in Al Ain should visit the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Center in Al Ain Convention Center as per the below: the positive cases through Gate No. 7, and contacts through Gate No. 3.

