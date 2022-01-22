Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Stemming from its Corporate Social Responsibility towards the Bahraini society, Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently donated a number of insulin pumps worth BD21,000, in cooperation with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) and Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC) for the treatment of children with diabetes.

On this occasion, a special ceremony was held at the Company’s headquarters in Seef District, in the presence of Mr. Essa Mohammed Najibi, Seef Properties Chairman, Dr Mustafa Al Sayed, RHF Secretary-General RHF, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Chief executive Officer at Seef Properties, and Dr Ahmed Mohammed Al Ansari, Government Hospitals Chief Executive Officer, in addition to the custodians/families of the beneficiary diabetic children, who received the insulin pumps from the Company at the function.

This gesture comes as part of the Company's strategy to enhance social responsibility and within the initiatives of Seef Properties’ Social Responsibility Committee to maximise its contributions to charitable and humanitarian work in the community. Moreover, it reflects the Company’s keenness to deepen its cooperation with RHF and support its outstanding initiatives in humanitarian work, as well as the development and humanitarian projects that strengthen the spirit of social solidarity inside and outside the Kingdom of Bahrain.

On this occasion, Mr. Essa Mohammed Najibi, Seef Properties Chairman, said: “We are honoured to contribute to supporting a noble goal in treating children with diabetes. In this regard, we express our great appreciation for the Foundation's remarkable contributions to charitable and humanitarian work in light of the great support that it receives from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Honorary President of RHF, in addition to the support and ambitious leadership of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs.”

Mr. Najibi added: “Seef Properties continues its commitment to the community in which it operates. Since its establishment more than 20 years ago, the Company has continued its firm belief in the importance of strengthening the roots of community partnership and maximising its contributions to enhance the level of well-being and prosperity of all segments of the local community. This is because the Company has always kept social responsibility a top priority to achieve the desired positive impact on everyone’s life.”

For his part, Dr Mustafa Al Sayed, RHF Secretary-General, expressed his great thanks and appreciation for the contribution of Seef Properties in supporting the efforts of the Foundation, adding: “We highly appreciate the continuous support provided by Seef Properties to our humanitarian initiatives and charitable work. This support conveys the Company's history in its distinguished promotion of social responsibility at the level of private sector companies in the Kingdom. And in this regard, we renew our commitment to cooperate with the key establishments in the private sector to provide the necessary support to all segments of the local community. Especially, providing support in a way that lives up to the aspirations and directives of the Wise Leadership and the Respected Government in raising the level of humanitarian and charitable work within and outside the Kingdom.”

The insulin pumps are aimed at treating diabetic children under the age of 16 who are still on waiting lists at SMC.

