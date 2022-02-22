Cairo, Egypt: In a step to help advance the healthcare sector, Schneider Electric signed an MoU with Eye of the World - owner of Eye of the World and Cure Hospitals located in the New Administrative Capital, to build a smart and reliable infrastructure and support the hospitals’ facilities using the EcoStruxure platform to develop the first smart hospitals in Egypt.

"We are proud to support both, Eye of the World and Cure Hospitals, to help digitize their infrastructures enabling the usage of digital technology in achieving smarter and more reliable solutions, such as: monitoring and controlling the network, rapidly responding to technical problems, reducing downtime and losses, in addition to ensuring the continuity of electrical supply in accordance with the international standards. This will, in turn, dramatically improve the quality of services provided and position the hospitals in the ranks of smart facilities,” said Fouad Zayed, Vice President of Schneider Electric for the digital energy sector.

“This agreement is an important milestone for us at Eye of the World as it will help us offer advanced healthcare services and upgrade the patient's experience to international standards. Schneider Electric's technologies will provide Eye of the World and Cure Hospitals with integrated digital solutions for smarter management of facilities and assist with any challenge that the healthcare sector may face in the near future,” explained Dr. Mohamed Hindi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eye of the World.

-Ends-

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure, and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the indisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation, and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

For more information please visit: https://www.se.com/en/

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022