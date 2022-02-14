PHOTO
- Sebastian Riez: 24 of the top 25 petroleum global companies use our digital transformation solutions, and 83% have reported improved knowledge capture and safety
Cairo, Egypt: Under the title Supporting Oil and Gas Companies in Digital Transformation Projects, Schneider Electric is participating in one of the most important events in North Africa and the Mediterranean region; the Egypt International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference EGYPS 2022 from 14th to 16th February 2022, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. The conference is held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, with the support of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and the participation of the most recognized CEOs of the global energy, oil, and gas sectors.
Schneider Electric’s participation in EGYPS 2022 reflects its position as the industry’s digital partner for sustainability and efficiency. Banking on its vision, unmatched expertise, and capabilities, they guide oil and gas companies to reduce their carbon emissions by employing digital solutions like process automation, optimization, and using renewable energy sources, renewable microgrids, and integration with hydrogen networks. Schneider Electric’s services and solutions rely heavily on the EcoStruxure platform to manage all facilities in the oil and gas sector, in addition to IoT technology, automated control and software in the energy sector.
“Our participation in EGYPS 2022 comes within the framework of providing Schneider Electric solutions and technologies to serve oil and gas companies. By implementing our EcoStruxure platform and IoT technologies, we will be able to improve performance in their facilities and upgrade their efficiency, resiliency, and sustainability. This allows complete transparency and integration between sectors, applications, and control platforms, in order to create a sustainable global ecosystem in the energy sector,” said Engineer Walid Sheta, Schneider Electric’s Zone President for the Middle East and Africa.
“We plan to be part of EGYPS 2022 to show our leadership in the oil and natural gas sectors. Schneider Electric is providing new pathways to achieving efficiency, sustainability, and responsible profitability with innovative technologies and digital solutions,” explained Sebastian Riez, Cluster President for North East Africa and Levant. “We continue our commitment to being an open, supportive, and trusted partner to our customers, enabling them to gain the agility and resilience they need to thrive in the post-pandemic world. That is why 80% of the international largest pipeline operators trust our technological solutions,” added Sebastian Riez.
It is worth noting that Schneider Electric contributes to the gas fields in the West Delta and Abu Redis and supplies the main equipment for wells in Zohr field in addition to the expansions of the SUMED and British Petroleum projects in the West Nile Delta.
