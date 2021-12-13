Sharjah: The Sharjah Child Friendly Office (SCFO) showcased its bold vision for the future of education at RewirEd, a global education summit held at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday (December 13), with the unveiling of a comprehensive set of standards that align with global best practices and are designed to transform schools and nurseries in the emirate into child-friendly centres of learning and growth.

Launching its newly developed standards in the presence of the global education community at the RewirEd summit, SCFO highlighted the Sharjah experience in driving innovation in education. The standards were launched in the presence of H.E. Dr. Khawla Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, Secretary-General Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA); HE Dr.Saeed Musabeh Alkaabi, Chairman, Sharjah Education Council; HE Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson, Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA); ElTayeb Adam, Area Representative, UNICEF Gulf Area Office; and Dr. Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director, SCFO.

The newly launched standards offer a framework of action for schools and nurseries in Sharjah to move towards quality global practices by addressing all vital elements influencing the wellbeing and rights of children and aims to protect and develop the physical, intellectual and emotional capacities of all children. The standards incorporate four major components: Child Rights Education, Child Participation, Child Protection, and Inclusion (integration of children with special needs).

Developed by SCFO, in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), the Sharjah Education Council (SEC), and the UNICEF Gulf Area Office, the new standards are based on the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and also draws on UNICEF’s global experience. It embodies specially developed standards informed by federal and Sharjah-based legislation and policies such as the Wadeema Law; National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood; Strategic Plan for the Rights of Children with Disabilities; Sharjah Occupational Safety and Health System; and Sharjah Framework for Early Childhood and Benchmarking with UNICEF’s Child Friendly Schools; amongst others.

The Sharjah Child Friendly Schools and Nurseries project was launched in 2019 and SCFO developed the child friendly standards in consultation with school principals, educational professionals, and 2000 children and youth, from across 114 schools and 15 nurseries. In addition, 2,500 teachers, educational experts, social workers and students have received training in the child rights education approach while 13 private schools and 13 public nurseries in Sharjah have successfully completed the requirements of the project’s pilot phase.

HE Dr. Khawla Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, Secretary General of SCFO, said: “The standards are the outcome of constructive collaboration between several national and global entities, and will pave the way for the creation of a healthy educational environment across schools in the emirate. This is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to make schools into open spaces for acquiring knowledge to ensure that upcoming generations are equipped to fulfill their country's aspirations.”

Commenting on the launch of the new standards, Dr. Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director, SCFO, said: “To improve learning in the dramatically shifting global educational landscape greater attention must be given to individual needs, the quality of learning and the acquisition of differentiated skills for work and life, amongst others. One of the cornerstones of a child rights-based approach to education is placing children and their participation at the centre of all activities, allowing them the freedom to develop their capabilities, creativity and leadership skills.”

She added: “Our goal to promote children’s wellbeing through targeted strategies and initiatives stems from the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SCFA. These standards are another achievement in the area as it will guide and assist Sharjah’s schools and nurseries to create rights-based, safe, healthy and protective environments that serve the best interests of the child and are conducive for quality learning.”

9 child-friendly standards for schools; 6 for nurseries

The child-friendly standards outlined for nurseries in Sharjah are the first to be developed globally and includes the provision of appropriate opportunities for play and rest for all children in a safe, protective, and healthy environment. Nurseries must also commit to promoting respecting, realising, supporting, and upholding children’s rights by nurturing an inclusive environment where staff are well-equipped to attend to individual needs of the child and act in the best interest of the child.

To promote and advance children’s rights in their standard of education as learners and key beneficiaries, SCFO has outlined 9 standards to support the rights of children in schools. These include fostering a safe, healthy and protective environment; providing spaces and opportunities for equal participation of children; enabling appropriate, fun and accessible play; and working as a cohesive unit to understand and support children holistically.

Commending SCFO for their commitment to child rights, ElTayeb Adam, Area Representative, UNICEF Gulf Area Office said: “The launch of the standards is timely, as schools reopen, and children are returning to schools physically. These standards will make a significant contribution to creating a learning environment which is child friendly, protective of children and provide stimulation for learning.”

He added: “Today, as the world is changing dramatically, children’s education must take into account their individual needs, the quality of learning, the acquisition of differentiated skills as well as the values of peace and tolerance, sustainability and care for the environment.”

Speaking at the launch event, HE Dr.Saeed Musabeh Alkaabi, Chairman, Sharjah Education Council, expressed his pleasure in partnering with SCFO on the project. He said: “To secure an integrated sustainable educational system as envisioned by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the Council has introduced several initiatives to improve the early childhood system in the emirate. Earlier this year, we launched the ‘Sharjah Early Childhood Framework’, which is the first national framework for early childhood in the region, and is a comprehensive and unified system of laws and regulatory standards that govern operations of nurseries caring for children from 3 months upwards.”

HE Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Private Education Authority said: “The Sharjah Private Education Authority is a regulatory body established in November 2018, managing private schools, nurseries and training centers in the Emirate of Sharjah. We are honored that Sharjah Private Education Authority participated in the Sharjah Child-Friendly Schools and Nurseries project., which commenced in 2019.

We are delighted to share with you that 114 private schools in Sharjah and 15 government nurseries participated in this initiative during the pilot phase, out of which 21 schools and 13 nurseries received the certification for being compliant with the standards of “Child Friendly Schools & Nurseries”.

The Sharjah Child Friendly Schools and Nurseries standards was launched under the pillar, Innovation in Education, during the three-day RewirEd Summit, a networking platform that focuses on disruptive outcomes and bold new ideas in the field of education.

