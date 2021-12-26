Entrepreneurial training programme in collaboration with PwC Academy is compulsory

Registration is now open and will close on December 31, 2021

Sharjah - The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), a NAMA Women Advancement affiliate, is calling out to members to avail a golden opportunity to secure funding for their unique ideas by participating in SBWC Pearl Quest, one of the largest pitch funds that will be open to women founders and entrepreneurs in the UAE.

SBWC is collaborating with PwC Academy to organise a Women Entrepreneurship Training Programme for its members interested in winning a substantial pitch fund that will be up for grabs at the SBWC Pearl Quest stage at the Expo 2020 Dubai on February 8, 2022.

SBWC Pearl Quest is one of the most high-profile and intense pitching events for entrepreneurs and founders looking for funding in the UAE. It aligns with SBWC’s commitment to provide a broad range of services to its members, including the right training, mentoring and funding as well platform to showcase their ideas.

Exclusively for SBWC members

Applicants need to be SBWC members. Non-members must apply for membership. SBWC members who register for the Women Entrepreneurship Training Programme will get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pitch their unique ideas to a distinguished panel of judges, who will be joined by a renowned venture capitalist. A fee is applicable on registration for the training programme.

Only UAE-based startups, founded or co-founded by a women entrepreneur, and not operating for less than one year, are eligible to participate in the competition.

Those who wish to participate in the competition can register to become a member by downloading the SBWC mobile app. For more information and details contact: membership@SBWC.ae or M: 0551237292.

Start-up funding

The winners of the Pearl Quest pitch will be decided upon the originality of the idea; its positive and sustainable social as well as environmental impact; and its functionality and ease of implementation.

The high point of the event will be instant funding for the top three winning ideas.

Mariam Bin Al Shaikh, Manager of SBWC, said: “SBWC has been playing a strong role in promoting female entrepreneurial talents in the UAE. We are now taking it to the next level by enabling them to pitch for substantial funding for their ideas through the Pearl Quest event we are organizing at Expo 2020 Dubai. It is in alignment with SBWC’s goal of empowering women business owners and entrepreneurs to realise their ambitions and objectives and advancing their entry into targeted sectors as well.”

She added: “We encourage women entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity by registering for SBWC membership and joining the Women Entrepreneurship Training Programme being organised in collaboration with PwC Academy. This is a golden opportunity that will throw up numerous chances for the selected entrepreneurs to engage with talented peers and showcase their ideas to an audience of potential investors. They will also be able to gain exposure by participating in this pitch competition.”

“Apart from Pearl Quest, SBWC will offer new members a variety of activities over the year that will be aligned with SBWC’s mission and vision. Our holistic approach to helping female-owned and led businesses and startups includes assisting them through the process of setting up their businesses, and forging partnerships with government as well as private entities in the UAE and abroad. We also offer them valuable business exposure at various local and international events,” she concluded.

