Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced that it has deepened its engagement with Saudi Business Machines (SBM), a leading IT solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, by signing the company as a ‘Cloud Champion’. The two companies will work closely together in providing Nutanix’s market-leading hyperconverged infrastructure solutions to enterprises in the Kingdom looking to embrace the power of cloud computing.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Saeed Nader, Channel Sales Manager – Saudi Arabia & Bahrain at Nutanix said, “Digital transformation has been a top priority for organizations in Saudi for the past two years. The COVID-19 pandemic has further created a pressing need for enterprises to speed up their plans in order to enable the work from home/ remote working trend. In this scenario, cloud computing is seen as one of the pillars of a digital transformation strategy. This fact has been supported by IDC's annual Saudi Arabia CIO Survey that found more than 25% of enterprises in Saudi have plans in place to deploy a mix of on-premises/dedicated private clouds, multiple public clouds, and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructure needs.”

“As a leader in enterprise cloud computing, we see our company and our partners playing a very important role in helping Saudi organizations transition to the cloud. SBM has been a Nutanix partner for a few years now and has been providing IT system integration solutions of incomparable quality and outstanding value to customers. By attaining the Nutanix’s ‘Cloud Champion’ status, we believe the company has the capabilities and technical expertise to delight even more customers in the Kingdom, further enable community development and prosperity and empower the economy with innovation and creativity.”

‘Cloud Champion’ is the highest level of partnership attained by a Nutanix partner based on fulfilling various certifications on sales, technical and service delivery across the vendor’s entire portfolio. The two companies will collaborate to develop focused use case specializations in areas like End User Computing, DevOps and Multi-Cloud.

Nutanix will assist SBM in developing and certifying its staff to provide design, configuration and support capabilities. Nutanix will conduct regular training and enablement sessions for online certifications, product updates and workshops for hands-on instruction. SBM technical and sales staff will have access to the various tools and resources available as part of Nutanix Elevate (program). Nutanix will also make available skilled resources to assist the partner in the execution of its Nutanix opportunities.

“We are constantly looking to form alliances with best-of-breed technology vendors that share our vision. In the cloud computing space, Nutanix is a pioneer, with a single-minded focus on ‘making clouds invisible and freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes’. This is something that resonates very strongly with our company. We believe that with the power of Nutanix’s solutions, we are now well positioned to serve the digital transformation technology needs of enterprises in Saudi,” said Mr. Hassona Al Quraan, VP – Infrastructure & Network Technology at SBM.

