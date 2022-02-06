Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced the opening of registrations for grants under its Children’s Book Makers Platform (Ufuq). Arabic bookmakers including artists, authors, and illustrators can submit entries until March 1, 2022. Winners will be announced at the upcoming edition of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF).

The Ufuq platform supports Arabic content creators in the children's books sector to promote books that feature high quality visual content for children of all age groups, strengthen communication between publishers, authors, and illustrators, and keep pace with the latest trends and technological developments in the field.

Under the Ufuq platform, SBA will offer financial support of USD 1,500 to each participating illustrator for the production of one book. Participating publishers and illustrators can receive support for up to a maximum of two books.

Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SCRF, said: "One of the key goals of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is to support and improve children's literature in the region and promote the development of all stakeholders in the sector including publishers, authors, and illustrators. The Ufuq platform provides a unique opportunity for bookmakers to compete and submit qualitative content that enriches Arab children's libraries.”

General Coordinator of SCRF added: “Digital and technological advances are pushing the boundaries of production and content in the children’s book publishing industry, and illustrators are keeping pace with the trends to provide visually appealing content for children. Through the Ufuq platform, content creators receive the needed support to develop innovations in book format and design and strengthen partnerships between illustrators and publishers."

To register on the Ufuq platform, applicants must submit a maximum of two unpublished books in PDF format via email to ufuq@shajahbookfair.com

The Ufuq platform aims to connect children’s bookmakers from around the world to exchange knowledge and expertise to benefit and advance children’s literature both in the Arab region and internationally, and to provide a comprehensive database of stakeholders in the sector.

