Dubai: Saxo Bank, the leading fintech specialist, has partnered with global audio streaming service Deezer to launch a new weekly podcast series, ‘DeepDive with Saxo’, The new podcast is aimed at empowering and educating Arabic speaking audiences about the benefits of personal finance and the ever-changing landscape that is opening up to private investors.

The Arabic-language show, which will launch on December 20, will be co-hosted by Anas Bukhash, the Emirati entrepreneur and YouTube talk show star and Marie Salem, the current Financial Analyst at Asharq News. DeepDive with Saxo will cover a broad range of investment topics including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, investment apps, financial market insights and more in its 20-week run.

Damian Hitchen, MENA CEO at Saxo Bank, said: “The financial markets are more accessible than ever in our modern world, and in recent times we have seen a dramatic growth in trading activity, largely due to the increase in retail investors who have adopted online trading and taken greater control of their savings and investments.

“The investment space is more complex than ever due to the opportunities such as cryptocurrencies, NFTs and more now available, and would-be investors might feel overwhelmed by the options out there.

“Saxo Bank has a strong commitment to enable more people to fulfill their financial aspirations and this podcast partnership is further evidence of our work in this space. It will accelerate our efforts to inspire, educate and empower a large Arab-speaking audience about the diverse investment opportunities out there, through two popular and trusted presenters who understand the needs of Arab investors.”

Mazen Abdallah, Director of International Brand Partnerships at Deezer, said: “As one of the leading audio steaming platforms, Deezer believes in offering its users high quality content, especially when it comes to important life choices such as investments. Saxo Bank is an expert in the field of online investment. Our partnership aims to produce an informative and entertaining platform, hosted by industry experts, that is accessible to a wide range of audiences, providing advice and information on financial decisions that can be enjoyed by the Arabic investment community.”

The partnership with Deezer, one of the region’s leading platforms for podcast hosting and creation, is another example of Saxo Bank’s efforts to provide support to investors in the self-directed space, adding to webinars, market analysis and other products and services including an education hub which all offer trading and investment information to individual investors.

