Riyadh: SAUDIA, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia and a Strategic Partner and Official Carrier for Riyadh Season, has delighted Guests with a series of festival-themed surprises during a special flight from Paris to Riyadh on 8 February 2022. The initiative came as part of the airline’s efforts to promote the popular cultural and entertainment event among guests arriving in the Kingdom.

Passengers found themselves on board a fully decorated aircraft featuring Riyadh Season's official colors on the plane's seats, safety instruction cards, and meal wrappers. Cabin crew members also wore brooches bearing the official logo of the festival.

Guests enjoyed a promotional video highlighting the main attractions of the cultural and entertainment event, which was shared on the aircraft’s inflight entertainment system. Passengers also received special branded gifts and free tickets for several of Riyadh Season 2021’s most prominent events, including Riyadh Boulevard..

Commenting on SAUDIA’s role as Strategic Partner and Official Carrier for the festival, Khaled Tash, Group Chief Marketing Officer at SAUDIA, said: “We are proud of our initiatives to promote Riyadh Season among our Guests and highlight Saudi Arabia as a major global tourist and entertainment destination. We hope that these activities and the special gifts provided to our passengers will encourage them to visit the festival and discover its many unique events and attractions. Our sponsorship of Riyadh Season comes as part of our commitment to serving as the ‘Wings of Vision 2030’ by supporting the growth of travel, tourism, and entertainment in the Kingdom, in line with our ambitious target of welcoming 100 million visits annually by 2030.”

SAUDIA's participation in Riyadh Season 2021 follows the national carrier’s major success in supporting the previous edition of the festival. This year, several companies under the SAUDIA Group including SAUDIA Air Transport, Saudia Cargo, Saudia Logistics Services (SAL) and flyadeal, SAUDIA Group’s low-cost airline, support the event. SAUDIA has launched a series of holiday packages and attractive deals to promote Riyadh Season and help position the capital as a leading global destination for tourists and visitors.

