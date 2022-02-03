The meeting is one of the largest global events for specialists and experts in the transport industry. It features more than 400 workshops and seminars on the latest key developments in research, legislation, innovations and best practices in the transport sector, with participation of more than 150 specialized entities and 170 technical committees.

Joined by a number of sector specialists, Dr. Mansour Al-Turki, Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics for Planning and Information, headed the Saudi delegation participating in the TRB activities.

This participation comes as part of efforts to facilitate Saudi Arabia’s ambitious transport and logistics plan through interacting with key industry-focused international entities and companies and exploring possibilities to build strategic partnerships to enable the sector to deliver set strategic goals, not least that it had already started working towards the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics, a key pillar of the Saudi Vision 2030.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the deputy minister held a virtual meeting with the Executive Director of the Office of International Transportation and Trade, part of the US Department of Transportation. The counterparts discussed the importance of strategic cooperation and partnership between the two sides, and explored sector’s transformation in the Kingdom. Additionally, the Saudi side introduced the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, the achievements in 2021 and the more focused efforts in 2022 on implementing the strategy. They also explored the volume of investment opportunities in the Saudi transport and logistics sector, specifically infrastructure projects and private sector participation in the implementation of the strategy, as well as increasing foreign investments and attracting investors.

Al-Turki also met with Neil Pedersen, Executive Director of Transportation Research Board, where he shared the objectives of the Saudi participation in TRB’s meeting. He introduced the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics and discussed opportunities for cooperation with companies and research centers.

Besides, the Saudi delegation held a meeting with the World Bank Group (WBG) to discuss in detail means of cooperation between Saudi transport and logistics sector and the WBG across different areas. The meeting focused on the logistics industry and integration of modes of transport, in addition to reducing the sector’s footprint and adopting modern modes of transportation. Dr. Mansour also met with representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce, in the presence of many representatives of leading logistics companies, to explore investment opportunities and contribute to the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The end goal of such meetings is to benefit, improve, and develop legislations and enhance safety in the transport and logistics sector, in addition to supporting environmental protection efforts and minimize sector’s footprint. Moreover, they target adoption of modern technologies and aim to hold specialist workshops and seminars across all sectors of the industry to further human resources development. Additionally, the meetings aim to explore opportunities to attract investments as well as leading global players to set up headquarters in the Kingdom, hence realizing the objectives of the National Strategy.

Noteworthy, the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics was launched by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Transport and Logistics, on June 29, 2021. It aims to establish Saudi Arabia’s position as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, upgrade all transportation means and services and promote logistics integration to support the Kingdoms’ overall development process. The strategy includes a package of major projects that enable economic and social goals, key pillars of Vision 2030 programs.

