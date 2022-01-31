Industry experts will host talks, workshops, activation, and workout classes across the two days

Building on the success of the inaugural Lifestyle Enhancement Conference, the event will take place at KAFD

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : The Saudi Sports for All Federation will host a two-day conference in Riyadh city in February, focusing on whole-system wellness and the importance of exercise, creativity, and mental wellbeing.

The Lifestyle Enhancement Conference will take place at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) from February 10-11, building on the inaugural LEC in 2019 and centered on the theme ‘The State of Wellness.’

Based on the four-event pillars of Food and Nutrition, Exercise, Injury Prevention, and Mind-Body Connection, industry experts will give a series of talks, alongside workshops, activations, and workout classes, all structured to provide a comprehensive healthy living guide to every member of society, no matter their age, gender, background, or ability.

Discussions will also take place about the key trends, new technologies, and consumer shifts shaping the industry. As well as promoting active lifestyles and driving conversations about health and fitness, several sessions will emphasize the importance of a healthy state of mind and its impact on people’s overall wellbeing.

“We are excited to stage the Lifestyle Enhancement Conference in Riyadh this February, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone from all walks of life attend the event. This year, we are taking the approach of holistic health and wellness; all around healthy living will be part of the agenda through our program of discussions, workshops, and on-ground activations,” said HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation.

“More and more, people across Saudi are enjoying an increasingly active lifestyle, helping to improve the nation’s wellbeing - both in body and mind. This conference not only honors this tremendous effort, but it also helps to build even greater momentum; giving individuals, communities and organizations, even more information, guidance, and motivation to live an active and healthy life,” Prince Khaled added.

The event is free admission, with registration taking place online at www.lec-ksa.com. The conference, venue activations, and exhibition along with side activations will take place on February 10-11. To ensure inclusivity, translators will be available during the event.

GCC consumers have become increasingly more health-conscious, according to a 2020 Frost & Sullivan report, which forecast that Saudi Arabia and UAE health and wellness market would reach $14.56bn by the end of year, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.

This growth has been driven by organizations such as the SFA, which has led people to develop and maintain active lifestyles wherever they are on their fitness journey.

With support from the Ministry of Sport and a raft of local and international partners, the Federation is mandated by Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program to increase the ratio of people in the Kingdom exercising at least once a week to 40% by 2030. To do so, it has launched a series of programs, initiatives, and events to inspire and motivate people across the country to live fitter, healthier lives.

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to provide access to opportunities for all members of society to practice physical activity. Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, sports federations, and the wider public and private sector to achieve its goals, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health and wellness metrics across the country. The increase of physical activity is achieved by advancing four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and wellbeing; and campaigns and promotion. It does this by designing and deploying recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, the elderly and persons with disabilities across Saudi Arabia.

