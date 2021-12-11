Jeddah: Saudi Response Plus Medical Services a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding PJSC, successfully provided complete medical cover solution to the recently concluded Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the prestigious sporting event held in Jeddah.

To ensure medical cover & safety at all times for this prestigious international sporting event, Saudi RPM had mobilized a very strong contingent of world class medical professionals equipped with a strong fleet of ambulances. The Saudi RPM mobilization comprised of 10 on site clinics, 20 ambulances & more than 250 medical staff (doctors, paramedics, nurses & EMT.

Wynand Wyngarrdt, Chief of RPM EMS who led this exercise said, “The Journey to Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was definitely a challenging one but our skilled staff overcame all the adversities with flying colors, even after working 20+ hours a day their spirit was unbreakable. We were specially delighted to be able to work and interact with the local doctors and trauma specialists from Saudi. Nothing can compare to the feeling of pride and satisfaction after having completed the event successfully and team coming together and performing exceptionally well.”

Major Tom Louis, CEO Response Plus Holding PJSC further added “Response Plus Holdings has actively been associated with providing highest standard of medical services for many prestigious international sporting events like IPL, World Cup T-20, UAE Warriors, etc. Formula1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is another prestigious feather in our cap. It has always been our endeavor to deliver the highest standard of medical support through our internationally qualified doctors, paramedics and EMTs duly equipped with the best technology & equipment. We are fully equipped and capable of mobilizing to any part of the world to provide similar support for sporting & cultural events of such magnitude”

As part of its international expansion plan, Response Plus Holding PJSC (a subsidiary of Alpha Dhabi Holdings) which was listed recently at the ADX will soon be starting its operations in India & Africa for its vertical of Emergency Medical Services & Medical Training Academy.

