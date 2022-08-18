14 investment agreements were signed across sectors such as infrastructure, energy, chemicals, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Representatives from the Saudi and Uzbek government and private sectors explored mutually beneficial investment opportunities during the visit.

The Ministry of Investment will be hosting the Saudi-Uzbek Business Roundtable on Thursday which will be attended by His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) today facilitated the signing of 14 investment agreements between Saudi and Uzbek government and private sector entities. The agreements were signed during a senior Uzbek delegation’s official visit to the Kingdom across sectors such as infrastructure, energy, chemicals, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

The agreements signed include:

Participation in the landscaping and greening of Riyadh city as part of the Green Riyadh project.

A plan of joint activities for the implementation of projects in Uzbekistan in the agro-industrial sphere, involving the cultivation of agricultural products, fruit and meat on the basis of functioning farms and further exports to Saudi Arabia.

A “Roadmap” for the creation of a joint IT company for software development.

Establishment of direct flights between the cities of Tashkent and Jeddah.

Five of the investment agreements were signed in the infrastructure sector, demonstrating joint impetus to expand global infrastructure capabilities while indicating growing recognition among global infrastructure businesses of the investment opportunities available in the Saudi infrastructure sector.