Saudi German Health (SGH), a leading healthcare group in the MENA region, is showcasing an array of cutting-edge digital transformation programs at the ongoing Arab Health 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The leading healthcare group’s participation at the event is in line with its commitment to deliver end-to-end care to its patients and enable them to experience world-class healthcare services driven by its ethos of ‘Caring Like Family’.

SGH’s presence at the largest healthcare exhibition in the region, is in line with its initiatives to contribute to achieving the objectives of the region to build an effective, sustainable, and value-based healthcare model. Demonstrating its patient-centric approach at the event, SGH aims to promote the adoption of the latest digital health technologies and knowledge sharing in the healthcare sector to enhance customer touch points and ensure future readiness.

Saudi German Health has an extensive portfolio of multi-specialty hospitals, specialty clinics, pharmacies, academies, and VIP Clinics which employ digital technologies such as electronic medical records and robotic process automation to deliver a more patient-centered experience. The healthcare group is further raising awareness about the latest treatment options adopted in its hospitals such as the first-of-its-kind robotic hip and knee joint replacement surgery which has been successfully conducted in its hospital in Jeddah. This surgery performed based on a patient-specific plan using 3D models and a robotic arm is a revolutionary model in joint replacement surgery and the healthcare system.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman, Saudi German Health, said: “We see Arab Health as a great opportunity to highlight SGH’s transformation journey, adoption of breakthrough medical technologies and patient- centric approach, which enable us to diagnose and provide effective treatment to even the most complex cases. As a healthcare provider, we are committed to addressing the concerns in our sector, and we are keen on initiatives that will improve the healthcare system and create a positive impact on patients’ health as well as the broader community. Currently, we offer a wide range of top-quality, specialized healthcare solutions across the region.”

Arab Health is a leading annual healthcare exhibition, presenting a wide range of health care products and services, more than 3,500 exhibitors, 56,000 healthcare professionals participated in the 2021 edition. Saudi German Health was one of the first healthcare groups to participate in the early years of Arab Health and has maintained a prominent presence over the years.

