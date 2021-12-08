PHOTO
Amman, The Kingdom of Jordan : Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, the first-of-its-kind in Aqaba and the largest in the Kingdom of Jordan, partnered with the Jordan Inbound Tour Operator Association (JITOA) to expand its travel partnership agreements with various stakeholders in the region. The agreement was inducted to local potential partners as part of an informative workshop that addresses the Park’s operations at St. Regis Amman on December 7.
Over 70 tour operators and travel agencies participated in the session where the attendees engaged in a dynamic discussion on the waterpark’s various operations and enjoyed a holistic experience including in and out of the water activities, available products in the industry and special rates for customers. Participants were also given the opportunity to exchange knowledge on tour operations via several speed networking sessions.
More notably, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is now a member of the JITOA. The agreement is an important step that stresses the Park’s valuable contribution to Jordan’s tourism efforts and the sector’s expansion.
Located in Aqaba city, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark officially opened its doors in July of this year. With many offerings, rides and attractions to cater to local demand, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark continues to widen its horizons to leverage a holistic experience that suits visitors of all ages.
About Saraya Aqaba Waterpark:
Located in the heart of Aqaba, Jordan’s only coastal city, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is the first-of-its-kind in Aqaba and the largest in the Kingdom, featuring over 25 rides, slides and experiences in addition to family-friendly eateries. The world-class waterpark delivers adventures like no other for the whole family.
Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is home to unique guest experiences that are guaranteed to make for the ultimate aquatic adventure. Spanning an area of more than 28,500 sqm, the Jordanian-themed park features exhilarating rides and attractions named after the kingdom’s most iconic landmarks including Jerash, Wadi Rum and many more.
For more information, please visit: www.sarayaaqabawaterpark.com
