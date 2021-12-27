Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the latest development in its ongoing partnership with streaming giant, Netflix, to herald the release of the second season of its hit-show, Emily in Paris, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. The Emmy-nominated show, renowned for its 21st century celebration of iconic Parisian style, has collaborated with Samsung to showcase world-class premium technology to fans of the series.

In the first season, the beautiful setting and quintessentially Parisian characters gave viewers an insight into French style and culture and are some of the driving forces behind the show’s success. This sense of escapism was created and elevated by the global cast, including the iconic character of Sylvie Grateau. Played by Samsung ambassador Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Sylvie acts as lead protagonist Emily’s boss, and the CMO of luxury marketing agency Savoir. Sylvie’s character embodies true stylish authority; great at her job, powerful, commanding and effortlessly chic, she became one of the most widely recognised and loved characters from the show’s debut season. In season two, to make sure she keeps on top of her personal and professional life, Sylvie has chosen the stylish and snappy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to keep Emily and the rest of the agency on their toes.

But Sylvie is not the only one to benefit from the style and glamour of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. To launch the second season, Samsung and Netflix will bring iconic style and innovative technology to fans of Emily in Paris through an integrated campaign; featuring offline ads, social and influencer content, and a TikTok filter that provides a new way for fans to enjoy the show, through the lens of the iconic Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The filter will allow fans to “flip the script” and become the lead character in their own Emily in Paris animated poster. The stunning Galaxy Z Flip 5G will unfold in front of the user, putting them front and centre before the iconic Eiffel Tower. TikTok users* can try out the Flip the Script TikTok Effect on the platform as of 28th of December.

Benjamin Braun, Samsung CMO for Europe, said “At Samsung, we are always at the forefront of creativity and innovation. We are excited to partner with Netflix for the second season of one of their biggest shows, Emily in Paris, and to see Sylvie wielding the iconic Galaxy Z Flip 5G fits the personality of the device perfectly. We’re looking forward to developing this partnership further and deeper in the future”.

Samsung’s latest line of premium products are set to push the boundaries of innovation for fans of Emily in Paris, showcasing the brands’ ability for combining style with flagship innovation and craftmanship. Some of the Samsung products include:

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G: A premium and innovative foldable phone developed for trend-setters and multi-taskers who want to easily flip between capturing the perfect selfie and sending out a series of emails, or catch-up on the latest episode on-the-go.

The Galaxy Watch3: A fashionable and functional wearable that enables you to track all your wellness metrics with a flip of your wrist, turning your daily walk into a dazzling catwalk.

The Serif: A one-of-a-kind television that blends iconic design and startling picture to transform every show or film into the ultimate viewing experience, as if you’re walking through the Musée D’Orsay yourself.

The Sero: The revolutionary Sero TV is a world first design, enabling you to seamlessly flip between horizontal and vertical content so you can watch Netflix and mobile social content with ease.

The Bespoke Cube: A compact and multi-functional refrigerator solution that can easily be placed anywhere in the home, keeping everything from wine to cosmetics fresh for longer.

The Bespoke Fridge Freezer: The iconic modular refrigerator solution that allows you to welcome personalisation and innovative technology into your home.

Emily in Paris season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix on the 22nd of December.

