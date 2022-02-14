With a capital touching RO 500,000, Al Habib Food Industries will set up the project on an area of 10,000 sqm.

The investment process time required for localising projects in the industrial cities of Madayn has decreased significantly during the past years, thanks to the developed integrated electronic system and Masar Service Centre, which play a key role in facilitating the investment procedures.

It should be noted that the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn is currently executing the design and implementation of infrastructure complementary project in Samail Industrial City. This includes a dual-lane road spanning 1.4 km from the roundabout at the main entrance of Samail Industrial City to the roundabout near Al Sharqiyah expressway. The project also includes designing and executing sewage pipe linking phase 3 with phase 1 of Samail Industrial City, which has exceeded 48% of completion rate and is expected to be completed next April.

