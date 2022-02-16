Sharjah: Sahab Smart Solutions (Sahab), part of Sharjah Asset Management Holding portfolio, is showcasing two future-forward and agile smart solutions at UAE Innovates in Sharjah, celebrated from February 14 – 18, 2022.

At the emirate’s largest gathering of innovators across a spectrum of disciplines, Sahab unveiled the Sahab Connected Worker and Smart Factory products that use integrated IoT technologies to improve worker safety and optimise both labour productivity and company operations.

Sahab Connected Worker increases safety and security in the workplace

Targeting labour intensive sectors, Sahab’s Connected Worker IoT solution helps connect, monitor and track workforce and assets in real time. Adding connected IoT devices to labour uniform and workplace

equipment, the advanced technology facilitates monitoring of worker health and safety, provides insights on resource management to enhance strategic planning, and helps manage and control all equipment, tools, and machinery conditions on site.

The Connected Worker promises a safer and connected workplace and boosts productivity and efficiency. Monitoring temperatures, pressures, and other equipment measurements alerts concerned personnel of any machinery errors, also helps reduce machinery malfunction and minimises risks and major hazards, while also improving inventory planning and optimisation.

Advanced AI analytical tools further enable users to analyse and visualise data from onsite machinery to improve decision making and streamline or automate processes. Leveraging IoT to enhance real time visibility across multiple facets also significantly reduces safety-related costs related to manpower loss and unplanned downtime.

Sahab Smart Factory for improved efficiencies

To deliver a more responsive, adaptive, and connected manufacturing process for the factories of tomorrow, Sahab’s Smart Factory solutions provide tools for automated measuring, sensing, and control of operations. This allows manufacturers to create quality products in shorter production cycles as well as minimise waste across operations.

Using connected devices on their equipment, manufacturers benefit from higher visibility on their usage, leading to improvements and flexibility in maintenance while also decreasing the costs of running infrastructure.

Committed to providing solutions for emerging business needs

Amin Al Zarouni, CEO of Sahab Smart Solutions, said: “We are delighted to showcase our connected workforce solutions at UAE Innovates in Sharjah and provide critical tools to digitally empower businesses and further strengthen the innovation ecosystem in the emirate and across the UAE. The IoT devices are encrypted and secure, highly scalable, and flexible in deployment, and will improve efficiencies and competencies across a wide range of business sectors.”

Al Zarouni added: “IoT-enabled connected worker solutions are leading workforce operations and factories to the next level guided by the vision of making worksites safer, more efficient, and productive. As advanced technologies are dramatically reshaping every industry, Sahab remains committed to providing solutions that fit emerging business needs and budgets and guides better-informed business decisions.”

Government entities as well as universities in Sharjah are participating in the week-long event to celebrate innovation and enhance the emirate’s competitiveness at the global level. Sahab Smart Solutions is the official Gold Sponsor of the 2022 edition of UAE Innovates in Sharjah.

