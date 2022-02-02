The Saudi British Bank (SABB) has signed an agreement with Siemens to provide smart building services for SABB’s new headquarters, making the 30-storey tower a model of digitally enabled efficiency, comfort, and sustainability.

SABB selected Siemens to supply the services at SABB Tower in Riyadh. The Siemens solution includes a workplace experience platform with an employee app, an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network, systems integration and energy analytics.

The agreement supports SABB’s aspirations of becoming a fully digitally enabled bank, making operations at SABB Tower more efficient and enhancing employees’ productivity and well-being. The end result will be an employee-centric and energy-efficient design that can become a model for other buildings in the Kingdom.

“Our ambition is to become Saudi Arabia’s leading, digitally enabled bank and most sought-after employer, and smart building services from Siemens will help us realize this goal,” said Tony Cripps, Managing Director, SABB. “This project will enhance our employee experiences while delivering actionable data about our headquarters and improving operational results.”

“Siemens looks forward to putting workplace technology in the hands of SABB’s employees and facility managers and connecting them in real time to the physical and digital worlds around them,” said Eng. Ahmed Hawsawi, CEO of Siemens Saudi Arabia. “With our holistic approach to integrating smart technologies, we’ll create a simple, efficient, user-friendly and secure environment for the bank’s staff and clients.”

About the Saudi British Bank (SABB):

The Saudi British Bank (SABB) is a licensed financial institution operating under SAMA supervision and control. SABB was established in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company. SABB is an associate company of the HSBC Group.

SABB offers integrated financial and banking services including personal banking, corporate banking, investment, private banking and treasury. SABB paid-up capital is SAR 20.5 billion, after the legal merger with Alawwal Bank, as the two banks became one entity and one of the largest banks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Siemens:

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020.

