DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Rumailah Farms, a popular local dairy producer and specialty coffee shop, is pulling in crowds at its new pop-up store at Fujairah’s Umbrella Beach, a recently-opened recreational complex overlooking the pristine Gulf of Oman. The pop-up is expected to further enhance Rumailah Farms’ reputation as a top F&B destination on the UAE’s dynamic East Coast.
“Our ‘Winter Farm’ installation is a signature event for Rumailah Farms, providing us with yet another channel of interaction with our valued customers,” Abdullah Taleb, Rumailah Farms General Manager, says. “The Umbrella Beach pop-up store was specifically designed to provide visitors – from both the UAE and abroad – with an unforgettable seaside experience.”
Ultimate Chillout Venue
Situated in an exceptionally hip, high-end and trendy environment, the pop-up showcases the “crème de la crème” of Rumailah Farms’ product line. Attracting visitors from across the UAE, the location features several cutting-edge art installations, providing an ideal venue for chilling out after a day of fun at Umbrella Beach.
As the region's top supplier of fresh dairy products, Rumailah Farms is always on the lookout for novel means of interacting with customers, according to Taleb – both local residents and visitors alike. “The new pop-up aims to take advantage of Umbrella Beach’s popularity as a new and exciting entertainment venue,” he says.
He adds: “With the scenic views and top-tier amenities of Umbrella Beach coupled with Rumailah Farms’ world-class products, we have assembled all the ingredients for an experience the entire family will enjoy.”
Match Made in Heaven
Initially set up late last month, the pop-up store will continue serving customers Rumailah Farms’ trademark dairy products – along with its specialty coffee – for the foreseeable future. “In this regard, our staff has gone above and beyond in order to further expand the brand’s reach and audience,” Taleb says.
In addition to supplying a growing number of local hotels and restaurants with its products, Rumailah Farms has been operating two popular coffee shops on the UAE’s lively East Coast since 2020. Umbrella Beach, a high-end recreational and commercial facility (the first of its kind in the region), officially opened its doors – amid considerable fanfare – last December.
