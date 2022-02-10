Leading Medical and Healthcare Services provider RPM has been selected to be the exclusive medical support partner of the 18th FIFA Club World Cup, held from the 3rd till the 12th of February 2022 at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium and Al Nahyan Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

A world-class medical team of ten members with nurses, general health practitioners and physicians is stationed across the various medical rooms, including the players’ medical room, the VIP medical room and a fully-equipped on-site first-aid tent offering urgent medical care at all times to keep everyone safe during this premium sporting event.

To attend to the seven clubs competing, including Chelsea the holder of the UEFA championship league title, RPM has mobilized a highly competent contingent of medical professionals equipped with a robust fleet of ambulances. The RPM team is supporting champions from the world’s six confederations who will compete against each other over eight games to claim the most prestigious prize in global clubs’ football.

The company’s medical support partnership with FIFA Club World Cup further confirms its leading role as a professional healthcare provider trusted by big sports events in the region, including International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) events, among others.

In fact, a week prior to the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup matches, RPM had assigned over 35 of it best consultants, ER specialists and general practitioners to cover the 2021 IMMAF World Championships hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi from the 24th till the 29th of January, 2022 with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and in partnership with Palms Sports.

The RPM team provided pre and post-fight evaluation to more than 440 fighters and had fast-track, round-the-clock access to Burjeel medical city with 10 fighters being transferred there per day. There were also two on-site clinics for medical assessment and treatment for the 467 athletes competing from over 39 countries, in addition to three ambulances.

Major Tom Louis, CEO Response Plus Holding PJSC said,“Response Plus Holding is delighted to be part of such prime events. Our qualified teams of doctors, paramedics and EMTs ensure every event is a trouble-free success, where attendees feel secure and safe. They have access to cutting-edge technology and equipment to efficiently and swiftly respond to urgent cases and deliver the highest standard of medical support. We’re proud to be the trusted partner of choice of prestigious international sporting events in different parts of the world, which reflects our strong reputation, firm commitment and reliable performance.”

