Magdy: Hiring strong entities to develop a distinctive project in the Administrative Capital enhances our reputation and benefits our clients Mohamed Salama: Choosing projects that are compatible with our distinguished vision to play the role of medical operator in it

Royal One Developments contracted with MEDE Group to operate the medical part in Capital Prime Business Park project in the New Administrative Capital, as the contract was signed by Eng. Sherif Shaalan, Royal One Chairman and Eng. Fathallah Fawzy MEDE Group board member.

Royal One Developments Head of Commercial Sector Saher Magdy, said that the company is continuing cooperation with successful entities in various details of the project, as MEDE Group is one of the leading companies in operating medical projects, which provided its services to many hospitals, most notably "Ruvida Hospital", "Queens Royal", "57357", "Wadi El Nile", "Ahl Masr", "Dar Al Fouad" and "Al Maghraby".

He added that this contract presents MEDE Group for the first time in the New Administrative Capital, which assures the continuation of Royal One Developments' work with a different and ambitious vision, enabling it to attract strong entities for giant projects, and enhances the company's non traditional thinking and innovation in all axes of work.

He explained that Capital Prime Business Park project is a commercial, administrative, residential hotel, and medical project, includes an administrative part consists of 61 units, 45 units in the commercial part, and 21 units dedicated for medical activity, with areas starting from 22 square meters, as the project is located in a privileged location in MU- 23 district, near Al-Amal Axis in the New Administrative Capital.

Dr. Mohamed Salama, MEDE Group general manager, said that cooperation with Royal One Developments comes within the company's plan to select the projects it operates which aligns with its specific criteria, especially with the distinction of "Capital Prime Business Park" project and its conformity with all the operating requirements determined by MEDE group, indicating that his company provides various services to its clients to ensure a distinguished operation for medical units in a manner that maintains the quality of services provided.

He explained that MEDE Group includes in its board of directors, Eng. Fathallah Fawzy, Chairman of the Construction Committee of Businessmen Association, Eng. Mohamed Idris, Chairman of Idriss Real Estate Investment buildings Company, which reflects the diversity of expertise on which the company is based on and its reliance on experienced and distinguished C. V. in the real estate market.

He added that Eng. Ahmed Youssef CEO of Kelma Business Consulting, and Hajar Al Digwi, Account Manager, contribute to complete the contract to reach a strong deal that achieves the interests of all contracting entities.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022