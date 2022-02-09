Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Rotary Club of Manama was honored to welcome His Excellency Laurens Westhoff, the Dutch Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kuwait and Bahrain during its weekly meeting held via video communication technology. The virtual meeting was attended by Mr. Osama Almoayed, the Acting President of the Club, Rotarians from Manama, Salmaniya, Adliya, and Seef clubs, and a number of guests and dignitaries.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the Club welcomed the Dutch Ambassador, praising his prominent role in supporting the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields; and stated, “Our meeting with the Ambassador comes within the Club’s strategy aimed at strengthening diplomatic and brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and various countries.”

For his part, the Dutch Ambassador expressed his happiness to participate in this meeting and emphasized the depth of the historical Bahraini-Dutch relations at the official and public levels. Moreover, he wished the Kingdom of Bahrain continued progress and prosperity under the high royal patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

During the meeting, the Ambassador praised the active and noble role of the Club and other Rotary clubs in the Kingdom of Bahrain through their charitable work and services to various segments of society in all fields. Moreover, several issues and topics of common interest were discussed during the meeting.

The Ambassador extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the President of the Rotary Club of Manama and its organizers for hosting him in their periodic meeting.

The Rotary Club of Manama is part of Rotary International, which is the world’s first service club, with more than 1.2 million members worldwide. Since its establishment in 1965, the members of the Rotary Club of Manama have been keen to participate in providing support for community projects in the Kingdom. Moreover, the Club aspires to contribute to meeting societal needs and providing distinctive value to the work of community development.

