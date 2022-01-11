Dubai, UAE : Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region, with hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey, today opened the gate to Expo 2020 in a special ceremony. Guy Hutchinson, President & CEO of Rotana marked a significant moment for the company by opening Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sustainability portal to welcome thousands of visitors.

The ceremony was attended by key partners, stakeholders and team members of Rotana to celebrate the beginning of 2022 and opportunities ahead. The Sustainability portal gate opening ceremony reaffirms the shared vision of Rotana and Expo 2020 Dubai to create a more sustainable future.

About Rotana

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

Further information on any Rotana property, its brands or reservations can be obtained by visiting www.rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.

