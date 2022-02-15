Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With the IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2022 set to take place in the UAE from 22 – 24 February, Riverbed | Aternity has announced its presence at the event where it will demonstrate how full-fidelity visibility and unified observability that delivers actionable insights across the digital enterprise are fundamental to achieving the event’s theme of ‘Accelerating journeys to a digital-first world’. A highlight of the company’s participation will be a speaking session delivered by Brad Wood, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Experience, on the topic of ‘Advancing the Digital Enterprise with Unified Observability and Actionable Insights for a Seamless Digital Experience’.

Research conducted by Riverbed | Aternity has revealed that technologies that deliver better visibility of network and application performance (61%) will be the top area of investment for the UAE’s business decision makers through 2022. “The large scale move towards a hybrid workforce has driven transformational shifts to hybrid networks and distributed and multi-cloud applications. All this has added complexity, making it increasingly difficult for IT teams to ensure service availability and performance for all users,” explained Mena Migally, Regional Vice President, META at Riverbed | Aternity. “A unified observability solution can capture every business activity and transaction across the network, applications and end-user experience, without sampling and transform full-fidelity telemetry into actionable insights for a seamless digital experience.”

At its booth at the event, Riverbed | Aternity will showcase its end-to-end visibility portfolio which includes Network Performance Management (NPM) and Digital Experience Management (DEM) – Application Performance Management (APM) and End User Experience Management (EUEM) – to deliver actionable insights that drive business outcomes. The company will also highlight its acceleration solutions, including SaaS, client and cloud acceleration, WAN optimization, and enterprise-grade SD-WAN, providing organizations with performance for their users, networks and applications including remote, on-prem and in the cloud.

About Riverbed | Aternity

Riverbed | Aternity enables organizations to maximize visibility and performance across networks, applications and end-user devices, so they can fully capitalize on their cloud and digital investments. Riverbed | Aternity solutions enable organizations to visualize, optimize, remediate and accelerate the performance of any network for any application, while supporting business objectives to mitigate cyber security risk and enhance the digital experience for all end-users. The Company offers two best-in-class product lines: end-to-end visibility – including NPM, APM and EUEM – that delivers actionable insights; and network and acceleration solutions, including application acceleration (SaaS, client and cloud acceleration), WAN optimization, and enterprise-grade SD-WAN. Riverbed | Aternity’s 30,000+ customers include 95% of the Fortune 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.

