Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Investment Migration Council (IMC) and RIF Trust is pleased to announce that its Dubai office has been chosen to be the IMC Regional Representative Office for the Middle East region. This office will join regional offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, and the Caribbean.

The fully staffed office is based in RIF Trust’s Headquarters in Business Bay and is operational as of today to welcome IMC members, and non-members who wish to join the association, to learn about investment migration, and to participate in courses that the IMC Education & Training unit delivers through its cutting edge on-line learning management system. Through this partnership RIF Trust will be responsible for bringing a voice to the industry, to help guide clients and governments and to promote education and best practice for all its members.

David Regueiro, RIF Trust’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are honoured to be appointed as the IMC’s representative for the Middle East. The Middle East is one of the most active markets in the investment migration industry. As a proud IMC member, we have had the privilege of assisting thousands of investors and their families in obtaining alternative citizenship or residency by investment and have worked closely with the IMC for over a decade. We look forward to continuing to uphold the IMC’s values through maintaining the highest levels of service and best practices for our clients, partners and governments that we work with.”

During the launch in Business Bay, IMC CEO, Bruno L’ecuyer, commented, “We are delighted to have David heading our Middle East office. Thanks to his wealth of knowledge and expertise, we are confident that our strong synergies will allow us to reach our objectives in improving global standards, promoting professional development and high ethical standards among our members, as well as bridging the gap between Academics, Government & Professionals operating in investment migration in this innovative and fast-paced region. We look forward to working with David and developing a long and successful business relationship from which we can all benefit.” L’ecuyer added “[RIF Trust] is one of the leading companies licensed by various governments to process citizenship and residency applications with a long-standing track record within the industry, and we are very pleased that they are acting as our representatives in this fantastic and respected business hub’’.

-Ends-

About RIF Trust

Founded in the financial heart of Dubai, RIF Trust is a leading international residency and citizenship by investment advisory. In 2013, the company was born from the need to provide greater freedom to travel and expand businesses abroad for high-net-worth Individuals and their families. The name RIF Trust is inspired by the mountainous region of North Africa, a place known for its people with high moral standards and the desire to explore. In 2018, RIF Trust merged with Latitude Consultancy Limited to expand internationally to over 19 countries, including Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, Russia, South Africa, KSA, South Korea, UAE, UK, and USA. RIF Trust is a government-approved partner and an authorised agent of the world’s most powerful residency and citizenship programmes, including Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, Vanuatu, and Malta. RIF Trust employs over 90 industry professionals globally that provide clients with innovative programme solutions in the Caribbean, Europe, and North America, competitively priced services and local expertise with a global reach.

For more information, please go to www.riftrust.com

About the Investment Migration Council

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the IMC is the worldwide forum for investment migration, bringing together the leading stakeholders in the field. The IMC sets global standards, provides qualifications, and publishes in-demand research in the field of investment migration aimed at governments, policy makers, international organisations, and the public. It is an impact focused Swiss based (non-profit) membership organisation in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations since 2019 and registered with the European Commission Joint Transparency Register Secretariat (ID: 337639131420-09).

For more information please go to www.investmentmigration.org

For media inquires, please contact:

Muhammad Al-Sharu

Communication and PR Director at Circulate PR

malsharu@circulatepr.com

RIF Trust

contact@riftrust.com | PO BOX 35195, Dubai, UAE

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022