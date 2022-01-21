Dubai, UAE – The annual retail event since 1994, opened its doors to over 4,000 delegates from around the world. The Retail Congress MENA kicked off on Sunday, the 6th of December with a welcome address from Younus Al Mulla, Senior Vice President for Gov’t Affairs and Business Development of Majid Al Futtaim Retail & Chairman of MECS+R together with Eng. Wail Balkhair, President of MECS+R Board of Directors and David Macadam, CEO of MECS+R.

Conference sessions conducted by industry experts soon after was held starting with an incredible keynote address by Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dubai Tourism, and Steve Dennis, Author of Remarkable Retail.

On the second day, several conferences and masterclasses were also featured with Avi Alkas – Chairman, JLL Israel, Serge Derhy - Owner & CEO from Renuar/Twentyfourseven, Shahram Shamsaee - CEO of Merex Investment, Bob Phibbs – The Retail Doctor, Michael Ruckman – CEO of Senteo and a lot more. The day then proceeded to more activities such as numerous exhibitions from the most prominent and upcoming shopping centres, retail brands and new retail technology.

MENA Shopping Centre & Retailer Awards was held on the 2nd day, The Retail Congress MENA awarded only the cream of the crop, from among the many projects in the region. The winners are:

2021 MENA Shopping Centre & Retailer Award Winners

David Macadam - CEO, MECS+R says, “Let us celebrate the achievements of the winners at the MENA Awards 2021, where they have achieved such through only perseverance and outstanding competence during the challenging past 2 years. We are so pleased to be hosting the Retail Congress for 28 years in the region and it’s our honour to acknowledge and share this achievement with all our members and sponsors who have provided us with immense support.”

The awards presentation and celebration at the Retail Congress MENA honour the most successful retail and retail centres for their excellence in Marketing, Design and Development, and NOI Enhancement. It is the most anticipated event at the conference which offers recognition to reputable brands and individuals in the Shopping Centre and Retail industry. A total of sixteen (16) Gold and forty-seven (47) Silver award trophies were given during the awards ceremony. Also, the contributions made by Retail Congress MENA Platinum Sponsors namely Mall of Qatar, Arabian Centres and Red Sea Mall were recognized and honored at the event. Lastly, Younus Al Mulla, Chairman of the MECS+R was also given outstanding recognition for his contribution to the success of the council.

The MECSC Board of Directors, Regional Representatives and the team congratulates all winners at the recently concluded MENA Shopping Centre and Retailer Awards!!!

For the 2 days event highlights can be viewed on this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKA24BgSX2Y

