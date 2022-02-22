The Ordinary & Extraordinary Assembly General Meeting of QIB shareholders, which was presided over by QIB Chairman H.E. Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al – Thani, was held today, Tuesday 22 February 2022, virtually on Zoom. The discussion covered all the points on the meeting agenda and the results are summarized as follows:

Ordinary AGM Results:

The Assembly approved the Board of Director’s Report on the results of the Bank and financial statements for year ended 31 December 2021 and the plan for the year 2022.

The Assembly approved the Bank’s balance sheet and profit and loss for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The Assembly approved the board of directors’ proposal to distribute 57.5% cash dividends of the nominal value per share, (i.e., QAR 0.575 per share).

The AGM absolved the Board members from liability for the year ended 31 December 2021 and approval of the remuneration prescribed to them.

Discussed and approved the Bank Governance Report for the year 2021.

The Assembly nominated Ernst & Young as external auditors of QIB financial statements for the year 2022.

Extraordinary meeting Result:

The Extraordinary meeting approved the modification of the Bank’s Articles of Association according to law number (8) for the year 2021, which amends some articles of the Commercial Companies law number (11) for 2015.

QIB Board of Directors Report to the AGM & EGM

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to present to you QIB’s Annual Report for the fiscal year 2021.

2021 has been a year of recovery, though at varied level and pace across different geographies and economies depending on the re-opening strategy and vaccine roll-out success. However, the continued fiscal stimulus has led to growth above expectations.

The Bank has adopted many precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect and support its employees and customers, while ensuring business continuity and financial stability. The safety of our employees and customers remains our top priority and therefore in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and Hamad Medical Corporation, QIB continues to raise awareness on the importance of following safe practices and being responsible towards the community through its channels.

QIB has been operating at its full potential thanks to the progress in our digital offerings, with most of our employees working remotely. We managed to implement a comprehensive campaign to work from home since the beginning of the pandemic, which resulted in an unprecedented reliance on digital channels by existing and new customers. We have also accelerated the launch of new digital products and services on our mobile application and online platforms to ensure business continuity. We have introduced mandatory controls to protect our frontline employees, while providing full support to our corporate and retail clients in these times of financial uncertainty, in line with the governmental and Qatar Central Bank's directives.

In 2021, QIB maintained and strengthened its leadership in the Qatari banking sector and continued to be the largest Islamic bank and the largest private bank in Qatar. QIB also continued to focus on its digital transformation program, which has successfully led to a significant increase in its sales and revenues. This success is the result of the wide adoption of our digital offerings by our customers. The bank played a major role in developing and modernizing the banking sector in the country through its innovative digital products and services introduced for the first time in Qatar, whilst being the first Islamic bank to provide a mobile app for its retail and corporate customers and SMEs.

The Bank has invested extensively in its human resources and in developing their skills through the implementation of a comprehensive program of innovative education and training, in addition to receiving dozens of prestigious awards during this year from well-respected international financial institutions and publications, affirming its position as a leading banking institution in the Middle East.

Amid the significant developments despite the challenges faced last year, QIB’s results affirmed its position as one the largest Islamic banks locally and internationally. Its assets increased by 11.2% from QAR 174.4 billion in 2020 to QAR 193.9 billion in 2021. Customer deposits grew by 11% reaching QAR 131.1 billion compared to QAR 118.1 billion in 2020. Total income amounted to QAR 8.1 billion, representing a growth of 2.2% over the previous year. Moreover, the Bank was able to maintain the ratio of non-performing financing assets to total financing assets around 1.4%, one of the lowest in the banking industry. It also continued to pursue a conservative impairment policy, with coverage ratio of the non-performing financing assets reaching 95% as of the end of 2021, in line with Qatar Central Bank’s directives.

Thanks to these overall positive results, QIB’s net profit in 2021 amounted to QAR 3,555.3 million, a growth rate of 16% compared to 2020. Based on these results, the Board of Directors recommends that your honorable Assembly approves a cash dividend distribution to shareholders of 57.5% of the nominal share value, at QAR 0.575 per share.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend our most sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, and His Highness the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani for their continuous support to the banking sector in the State of Qatar. Our thanks and appreciation also go to all the officials in the banking sector in Qatar especially Qatar Central Bank for their constant support to all components of the banking and financial sector, and to all our customers, investors, and shareholders for their trust and loyalty. I also thank the Shari’a Supervisory Board for its efforts and the Group Chief Executive Officer and his loyal colleagues for their extraordinary efforts which helped the Bank succeed and achieve outstanding results.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022